Pike to ride Lim's Samurai

Australian jockey William Pike
Jul 06, 2017 06:00 am

The Singapore Turf Club has granted Australian jockey William Pike a one-day visiting jockey's licence to ride at the Emirates Singapore Derby meeting this Sunday.

Pike, 31, has been booked by trainer Laurie Laxon to ride LIM'S SAMURAI in the Group 1 race to be run over the 2,000m.

The Perth champion jockey was recently licensed to ride the same horse in the Group 1 Patron's Bowl, in which they finished eighth.

With more than 1,800 winners to his name including five at Group 1 level, Pike has been the leading jockey in Perth in the last decade or so, claiming eight premiership titles, and is all but home for a ninth title, currently topping the metropolitan log on 100 winners, almost 60 winners clear of the rest.

Pike goes to scale at 53kg.

