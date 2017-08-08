Placais full of praise for Super Fortune

Super Fortune (No. 13) gets up in the last few strides to beat Caorunn in Race 9 at Kranji on Sunday.

Australian import SUPER FORTUNE had to dig down deep but in the end made it two-from-two in the $80,000 Thundering Jet 2010 Stakes, a Class 3 race over 1,200m, on Sunday.

The Mossman four-year-old raced as Man To Love in New South Wales, where in six starts, he won one race over 1,400m at Kembla Grange for Warwick Farm-based French trainer Louis Baudron.

Well, that gallic connection has not been lost even after he was shipped over to Singapore, where his winning partner at his two local outings has been Kranji-based French jockey Olivier Placais.

Placais has certainly taken a shine to the now Alwin Tan-trained gelding as he was the one who supplied him with his first winner at his riding comeback from a three-month suspension at his winning debut in a Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,200m on July 14.

On that night, Super Fortune overcame fitness concerns (he had not raced for 14 months) to score rather comfortably coming off a handy spot.

Rising in class this time on Sunday, Super Fortune elected for the same tactics, but it was clear he had to whack away harder to get the better of a very combative Caorunn inside the last 200m.

He eventually got a neck in front, with Justice Day in third place, another length away.

The winning time was 1min 09.92sec for the 1,200m on the Long Course A.

Placais said that ideally, he would have preferred Super Fortune, who was backed down to solid $18 favouritism, to drop back this time, but from his wide gate (10), he decided to leave that experiment for another day.

"He was in a good spot, but if he had drawn between 1 and 5, I would have settled further behind," said Placais.

"I wanted to teach him to settle and relax, not hit the front too soon, and then sprint home late.

"But from the wide gate, I decided not to take that chance, I let him stride to a handy spot.

"At the 200m, he was taking a while to warm up and I thought he couldn't catch the leader. But I rode him hard in the last bit. He strove hard and was able to catch him in the end.

"He's still very green and still has scope for improvement. He's a horse I ride every morning and he can be quite a handful.

"He needs a bunny to chase or else he pig-roots and whips around."

Tan said he was a bit worried after the start was delayed after handlers had to refit Anonymous with his headgear after he played up in his gate.

"I was worried he would fall asleep in the gates. He stayed there far too long," said the Singaporean handler.

"Luckily, all went well after that. I will see how he pulls up and discuss with Oli, but I think I would tend to stick to 1,200m for now."