Planet Star looks to be in a winning orbit

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 WINNINGLI is yet to find the placings in 10 runs in Hong Kong. The step-up to 1650m again against this company looks a big plus. He should get a nice run in transit under Vincent Ho and he is one to follow.

4 UNIQUE JOYFUL produced his best run in quite some time last start when a half-length second over the Sha Tin mile. He has not won since his debut in Sept 2014, but he looks likely to break through very shortly.

2 GLORY STAR has had a couple of tough runs up in Class 4 and he has looked in desperate need to get back to the cellar grade. Joao Moreira jumps aboard and he should be around the mark down in Class 5.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 BLISS CARTEL has drawn awkwardly but the decision to remain at 1,200m looks a fascinating decision. He ran home solidly over 1,200m last start and if he gets any ounce of luck from gate 11, he can rattle home.

7 SEVEN LUCK has made marked improvement at his last three starts since reverting to sprints down in this grade. He gets Joao Moreira aboard now from a good draw and he will be hard to beat.

3 IDYLLIC WIND is an honest conveyance who races handy and generally finishes around the mark. Umberto Rispoli jumps aboard, fresh off a four-timer, and he looms as a contender.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 PLANET STAR showed promise in three runs at Sha Tin earlier this season. The softer footing at Happy Valley should suit him, as should the short straight, and he looked good in a barrier trial last month. Purton gets the ride.

8 TORNEY ran a good race at big odds last time out behind Resplendent Glory. This shapes as an easier test and he can figure.

11 SKY TREASURE came to life at Happy Valley two back at monster odds. Joao Moreira sticks solid and he can run another bold race.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

5 CONTRIBUTION was a big winner under Joao Moreira over this course and distance three starts back, but his last two efforts are best forgotten. Two back, apprentice Kei Chiong gave the horse no chance by going too hard on the lead. If he jumps out and leads here from gate two, he should be hard to run down.

9 RAGING BULL stepped up to a mile for the first time last start and stuck on without ever looking a threat. He should be improved with that run under his belt so expect a bold effort.

8 MIDNITE PROMISE looks like a coming winner based off his recent runs over the Happy Valley 1,650m. He should get a nice run from gate four.

4 EXCELLENCE has run some good races this season and, based on his last run, he is still capable of performing off this rating. He can fill a minor spot.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

1 LITTERATEUR has impressed at his last two starts over 1,650m, but what was perhaps the best facet of both wins was that he showed tactical versatility. He sprinted from near the rear to just score two back. The step-up to 1,800m looks a major positive.

11 KING'S MAN tackles Class 3 for the first time after finally breaking through at the top of Class 4. He drops in weight and he should get a nice run midfield from gate six.

In addition to Litterateur, Gibson also has 5 HAPPY CONTENDER and 10 KING OF MONGOLIA lining up. Happy Contender is yet to win in Hong Kong from 24 starts but he is usually around the mark, while King Of Mongolia might need a drop in class but he is stepping out for Gibson for just the second time and he is capable on his day.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 PEACE N PROSPERITY has had his runs spaced this campaign, running only six times this season. He is holding his form well. After two bad draws, he gets into gate four here and he can break through for his first win this term with the right run.

1 PACKING STONES still looks to be acclimatising to Hong Kong but the promising English import looks to be heading the right way after a good third at his second start.

11 PRINCE HARMONY could not have been more impressive last time out, winning by three and a half lengths and putting himself from the middle of Class 4 into the bottom of Class 3.

2 BACK IN BLACK has been winless this term after scoring five times last season. However, his rating is getting back to a point where he should be competitive again.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 AMAZING has caught the eye in different ways at all three of his Hong Kong starts. He has another good draw in gate four and he looks capable of scoring under Neil Callan.

11 RESPLENDENT GLORY has looked a horse of promise since switching to Tony Millard this season. The jump into Class 3 shouldn't be an issue and he is a big chance of making it three on the trot.

4 DR LISTENING has his first start for David Hall after switching from the John Size yard. While he looks to have a task, he has looked well in the mornings and it is not impossible that he delivers here.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 GOLDEN HARVEST is now down to a rating of 83 and with Dylan Mo's claim, he only carries 109 pounds here. If he's ever going to win a Class 2 again, this would be the race.

4 ROMANTIC CASH will have taken natural improvement from his last run and he can get into the placings here.

7 VICTORYMARVEL has already won five races this season. He does have Jack Wong aboard ensuring he only carries 116 pounds. He's a chance.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB