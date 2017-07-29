Platinum Prince on course for four-timer

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(10) OSTINATO met a very smart filly last time.

(13) WOODSTOCK FAIRY ran on strongly second time out and must be respected.

Watch the betting on the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(8) MAMBO ROCK is likely to enjoy the step-up in trip.

(5) FIRST CRUSADE and (11) THE BYZANTINE have shown enough to be competitive.

(6) HOMETOWN HERO is likely to improve on a decent debut performance.

(1) AQUILA WARRIOR, (4) COYS and (10) SUBTROPICAL are others to consider.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) BENDY BULLET has challenged in both starts.

(8) RUSH HOUR GIRL has two solid places to her credit. Plenty of potential improvers and first-timers.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

Youngster (4) TOUCH OF MAGIC would have come on from her impressive winning debut. She is highly regarded and appears well-placed to remain unbeaten.

(7) GINGER BISCUIT, (8) CHAMBER MAID and (9) ONLINE have the form to be competitive.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) LOVE TO FLY made a pleasing post maiden run and will enjoy the extra distance.

Maiden (5) FLASH TWICE is going the right way.

(6) FRIDAY ON MY MIND was a winner last time out.

(3) PHELAN LUCKY wasn't disgraced in the Langerman.

(1) APOLLO STAR can build on his overdue maiden win.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

For those looking to go short early on, (3) LIL RED ROOSTER and (5) VARBRATION look the principal contenders.

That said, (6) CATHEDRAL COUNTY cannot be discounted on his Poly debut and must be included.

(7) OUT MY WAY thrives over the course and distance, so could be considered too.

Respect juveniles (8) GEE WHIZZ, (9) ISHNANA and last-start winner (4) SURF'S UP, who all have ability.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) MIDNIGHT MOONLIGHT made a decent wining debut and could be anything.

Hard-knocking maiden (4) MERYSAGOS can score soon.

(1) FAVOLA is far better than her latest run.

(7) SUPER SPARKLE can fill a minor place.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

Goosen-trained duo of (2) EFFORTLESS REWARD and (7) HASHTAG STRAT are likely to feature prominently from the jump but could provide (4) HORSE GUARDS the run of the race.

(6) ISCA can pose a threat.

Progessive (8) LLOYD'S LEGACY has claims.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(4) PLATINUM PRINCE is improving rapidly and has a great chance of completing the four-timer.

(3) KING OF THE CORN has also won his last three outings and goes well fresh. Respect.

(1) ULTIMATE DOLLAR made a pleasing return after a rest and the form has been franked.

(6) WAITING FOR RAIN and (5) ANNIGONI are capable of upsetting.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

This is a potential match race between (4) NEBULA and (8) MACDUFF, both of whom have taken a liking to the surface. They could dominate the outcome.

(11) CUTTING EDGE caught the eye on the turf last time out but is equally adept on this surface, which could also be said of (9) MR ROY.

(6) PRINCE OF WALES and (2) IRISH PRIDE have earning potential too.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

(10) ANNELINE likes the course and distance and beat a subsequent easy winner last time out.

(11) LOVE TO BOOGIE is clearly above average.

(2) A TIME TO DREAM is the class filly, but would prefer further, and is a tardy beginner.

(8) SOUTH SIDE can surprise if as effective over this trip.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(2) MARINARESCO is back to defend his crown after his heroics in July.

(1) CAPTAIN AMERICA and (10) BELA-BELA won Grade 1s at this track last start and are closely matched on form.

(5) SAIL SOUTH has yet to prove effective beyond 1,600m but is well in on official ratings and could make the frame.

(4) IT'S MY TURN and (9) BLACK ARTHUR can feature.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(6) SPENDING SPREE is ready to win.

(2) PRIMROSE LANE likes soft going and can pop up.

(1) MISS MARKER always merits inclusion.

(4) SYLVANITE likes this course and distance.