Pondicherri looks brightest prospect in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) ALOYSIUS was an impressive winner on debut at long odds and should go in again.

(12) TUNE THE SCOPE may have been luckless but can settle for second for a fourth time.

(3) BORN A BULLY won well first time out and should be respected.

(10) SAY NO MORE and (11) SUPER SOCKS can threaten on weight.

(1) ALFEO has done little wrong.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(3) TIFFINDELL was unlucky last time out. A big chance if not too slow away.

(4) ANOTHER NIGHT shouldn't be far off her on their last meeting.

(6) CROWN COURT won well on local debut and could have more to come.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) PEG OF ZEUS is drawn wide but had his best run over this course and distance. He will go very close if repeating.

(4) NO FLY ZONE is consistent and will be involved.

(2) THE GOON SHOW could upset on best Cape form.

(3) TOMBODI is limited but can earn.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(3) PONDICHERRI has had a few chances but has solid winning prospects against these.

(1) ROMANO is getting closer and, if staying the extra trip,will be a big threat.

(7) BIG JAY'S has to be respected on current form.

(2) SUPREME SWORD can upset if finding best form.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) MOCHA TO GO is reliable and looks to be in the right field. Big runner.

(7) KAZURI hasn't been too far off over shorter distance and, if staying, can be a danger.

(2) SEEKING WISDOM is lightly raced and has fair form.

(1) THE GOWN also has a shout if staying the extra distance.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) WESTERN WU still loves racing despite being seven years olds,scoring an impressive victory last time out. Chance.

(5) GRANDISSIMO met a fair sort in his latest outing and will go close.

(7) SEATTLE SWING is usually in the shake-up. Respect.

(2) JEREMY would prefer further ground but should start to improve.