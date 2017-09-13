Poon's allowance will help Inventor's chances

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 PADDINGTON ran well on debut, but he was only fair in three subsequent starts. He has looked good in the mornings and he can flourish now with a campaign behind him.

2 STARLIGHT returned last week, finishing third to Fox Sunter. Matthew Poon's claim will be beneficial, he's a logical danger.

1 SMART BOY is yet to win in Hong Kong but he is at a rating where he can score. From a good gate with Zac Purton aboard, he must be included.

7 WINFULL PATROL is nearing the drop into Class 5 but he can win before then.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 GOOD COMPANION has been consistent, but he has won only once in nine starts. He boxed on last week behind Fox Sunter and the weight relief from Matthew Poon's allowance is a plus. Expect a big run.

7 SIGHT SEEING is hard to catch but there was enough in his run on opening day to include him here at odds.

6 LOVE CHUNGHWA's last run needs to be forgotten, but he had looked good winning the start before that and a repeat will see him competitive here.

3 LONDON CITY is honest and should be around the mark.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

1 BORN TO RACE returns to Class 5 here and for the first time, he gets the services of Joao Moreira. He has not trialled but he looks well in his work and he appears suited.

5 EMPEROR VICTORY returns to the Happy Valley 1,650m, where he should be well suited these days. He bears close watching with Derek Leung jumping aboard.

6 GOBI STORM was still very new last preparation and did plenty wrong. If he's matured a little bit more since he last raced, he will be around the mark.

8 FUN MANAGER is coming to hand too.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

One of Hong Kong's oldest races can go to 5 MR RIGHT, a five-time course and distance winner who trialled handily recently. Now that he is fresh, this might just be the right time to side with him.

1 DIEGO KOSTA doesn't win out of turn but is suited around this Happy Valley 1,000m. He may be on his mark but this run will prove the indicator.

3 CIRCUIT KING is always around the mark in these sorts of races and should be again here.

4 MOST BEAUTIFUL has mixed his form since arriving but could be dangerous with the blinkers being reapplied.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

6 TRENDY WIN is always a chance in a race like this if he gets the right set-up. The veteran has one last hurrah left in him.

2 ENORMOUS HONOUR gets down to Class 4 for the first time. Trainer Me Tsui's horses have been primed and at his best, he'd be very tough to beat.

3 SUPER FORM is a different horse at Happy Valley. He won fresh last season at big odds and he could repeat.

9 SAVANNAH WIND was poor on opening day but he looks in need of further. He should be improved for the run.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 INVENTOR is a course and distance specialist who struggled up in Class 2. Dropping in class is a plus, particularly with Matthew Poon taking seven pounds off. He's a player.

1 LITTERATEUR won twice in May, the first of which was particularly impressive. The last-start run has to be forgiven, as nothing went right. He has plenty of weight but if he settles, he will be hard to beat.

3 JADE FORTUNE has been consistent of late and can't be overlooked.

4 DIVINE BOY is a shadow of his former self but is now on a competitive mark.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 DOLLAR REWARD is a winner in waiting, he just needs luck. His effort last week was solid behind Brave Legend and that run will have brought him on.

7 JUMBO HAPPINESS is building a handy record over this track and distance. He will be around the mark again.

12 YOUNG EMPIRE might be heading for Class 4, where he will be very hard to beat, but he has looked good in the mornings and goes in all exotics.

10 GLORIOUS PARTNERS missed half of last season but looked to be coming to hand at his last run in July.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 SICHUAN DAR has his first Happy Valley run for Tony Millard. He is a small horse, generally weighing in at under 1,000 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him winning two of his three starts at Happy Valley. Expect him to be primed.

5 DR LISTENING relished a step up in trip at his last two starts. He has drawn awkwardly but can win again.

2 DOYENI returned late last season and produced several strong efforts. That form should stack up well.

1 PACKING DRAGON is as genuine as they come. Matthew Poon's claim ensures he is a place chance.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB