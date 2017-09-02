Poseidon sails home in swift time

POSEIDON caught the eye with a scintillating trial victory at Kranji on Thursday morning.

Ridden by apprentice K Nuh, the Cliff Brown six-year-old New Zealand-bred beat a good horse in Alibi in a very fast time.

While Alibi was a little slow into stride, Poseidon got off the block quickly and secured a handy third spot behind Olympic Anthem and Majestic Moments, who then strode to the front on settling down.

The order remained until the straight, where Poseidon closed in quickly on Majestic Moments. Alibi cruised up nicely.

Poseidon hit the front without any urging in the final 200m and cruised to a one-and-a-quarter-length victory over Alibi, winner of the first two legs of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, in 58.76sec.

Poseidon has had 28 starts for eight wins, seven seconds and two thirds for more than $500,000 in stakes.

His last win was only four starts back on April 16 in an Open Benchmark 97 event over 1,400m in a good time of 1min 22.20sec.

Last time out, the bay gelding ran in the Group 3 Garden City Trophy over 1,200m and was not disgraced when a two-and-a-half-length fifth behind Faaltless.

On Thursday's trial win, he should be closely watched when he next steps out.