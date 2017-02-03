Poseidon turns in nice trial

Poseidon beating Rafaello and Storm Troops in the second trial at Kranji yesterday.

In a high-class trial at Kranji yesterday morning, POSEIDON turned the ratings upside down when he claimed the hit-out by a length.

The trial brought together the likes of Horse Of The Year Debt Collector, Laughing Gravy, Emperor Max and Quechua. Between them there must be enough trophies to fill a fine-sized cabinet.

But it was a gutsy run from the Cliff Brown-trained galloper which - forgive the pun - had them all at sea.

Poseidon has not raced since November when he beat Hip Hip Hooray in a Kranji Stakes A sprint over the 1,200m on grass.

He probably felt good getting out on the Poly and, after holding third behind Rafaello and Emperor Max approaching the 600m, he took control of things 250m from home.

Rafaello stayed on well to hold second with Storm Troops muscling in for third.

Poseidon, who has in excess of $400,000 in the kitty, has been unplaced just twice in 21 outings.

As for the other big guys in the trial, Debt Collector finished fifth after - again - looking like he was out for a morning stroll. He looked good coming home.

Quechua was also doing his best work late, coming with a sustained run to take fourth.

As for Emperor Max, he tapered off over the last 150m to run seventh, which left last year's Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner Laughing Gravy having a giggle at the rear.