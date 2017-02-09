Poseidon's set for Sunday show

Poseidon (No. 9) gets up in the last stride to beat debut winner Hip Hip Hooray (No. 8).

It was around this time last year when POSEIDON put together his hat-trick of wins - beginning in late January and ending in mid-March.

He would add one more to the tally when winning at his last start on Nov 20.

What a stellar 2016 it was for the galloper from high-flying Olympian Stable who has so far won six races and stakemoney of over $400,000.

He hasn't raced in those two- and-a-half months and his appearance in Race 9 on Sunday will signal the beginning of his 2017 season. Will he be able to take off from where he left off?

I don't see why not? Poseidon, as clockers at trackside would agree, was the real thing during his morning workout yesterday, clocking 38.7sec for his jaunt over the 600m.

By the way, with the main Polytrack closed for re-waxing, all fast work was done on Track 6 which runs clockwise.

LOOKING GOOD

Aside from Poseidon, also looking good on the training track were SKYWALK who had Vlad Duric in the irons when clocking 41.3sec and NOBLE LIAISON who covered the distance in 40.4 secs while being steered by Danny Beasley.

Watch them in Races 7 and 5 respectively on Sunday.

Back to the Greek Olympian diety and God of the Sea, Poseidon was equally at home on "terra firma" when winning his last start by a narrow margin.

Sent off at juicy odds of $109 and ridden by champion apprentice CC Wong, Poseidon came out looking best in a three-way go for the camera, beating Hip Hip Hooray and Faaltless in a photo-finish.

In that race, Wong had his mount parked in no-man's land for most of the 1,200m trip on the grass. P

eeled out to begin a run at the 350m mark, Posiedon was simply flying over the final 75m, nabbing Faaltless and then Hip Hip Hooray to win that head-bobber.

Although that was a come-from-behind victory, Poseidon is a versatile sort and he can also win from the front.

We saw that on two occasions when he was putting together his hat-trick.

The 1,200m race he will be contesting on Sunday is to be run over the short course. So what will he do?

Win, if possible.