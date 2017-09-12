Powell, Ng suspended for two days

Jockey John Powell and apprentice CK Ng have been disciplined by the Racing Stewards and both will miss two Singapore race days.

Powell appeared before the panel of Stewards and pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding.

The incident occurred in the Kranji meeting of July 7. Powell had, near the 200m, allowed his mount NORTH SKY to shift outwards when not sufficiently clear of other horses.

It resulted in HOT GOLD, the mount of aprentice I Amirul, having to be checked.

The Stewards suspended him for two race days but as he had been engaged to ride at the Singapore race meetings this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will take effect from next Monday.

Apprentice Ng, in the presence of his master's "B" trainer, also pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding.

He had, on Aug 18, when riding Alaranch, allowed his mount to shift inwards at the 800m mark when he was insufficiently clear of other runners.

Because of that, D'Don (I Saifudin) had to be checked back.

As Ng has been engaged to ride at Kranji this Friday and Sunday, his two-day suspension will begin next Monday.