Prebble to score on Happy Rocky

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 AEROLUMINANCE has been getting a long way back in his races, but he has found the line nicely at a number of recent runs. The drop in trip to 1,650m looks a negative, but this is only the second single-digit gate he's drawn all season. He's a leading chance.

1 SUPER SWEET ORANGE has been racing consistently but just hasn't been able to get that breakthrough yet. Joao Moreira is a positive booking, but gate 12 may make it difficult. Still, he's one of the main players.

9 MANHATTAN STRIKER has only stepped up to the 1,650m once, and he finished tailed out. However, his runs either side of that effort were good so maybe he's worth another chance with the step up in trip.

3 DIGITAL PIONEER is still fairly immature but he did improve markedly last start at his first run in Class 5. This might still be too sharp for him, but he is worth a chance in the exotics.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

1 HAPPY ROCKY is out of form, but does drop in class here in this special 65-40 Class 4. He has no problems at 2,200m and a drop in class with Brett Prebble jumping aboard looks the perfect time to capitalise with him.

9 GARLIC YEAH is racing in terrific form, having won two races at the city track before a bold run at Sha Tin over this trip where he was just beaten by subsequent winner Gorgeous Again. He sneaks in with 119 pounds and should prove the hardest to beat.

3 ALLCASH finished at the rear last start and has been a disappointment in Hong Kong, having now reached 23 starts without a win. However, he gets a significant jockey upgrade to Joao Moreira and with the drop in class, he should be competitive here.

6 AUTUMN GOLD has won only one from 51 in Hong Kong, breaking through in June 2014, but he has generally been racing OK this season and is surely near another victory.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 BOLSHOI BALLET has done most of his recent racing on the dirt, but he has run OK on the turf before and now, off this mark, he should be competitive. This looks his best chance to break through as the race doesn't look particularly strong.

Italian import 9 DR RACE is yet to place this season but has been racing well enough to suggest that he will be winning before he drops into Class 5. Dr Race has drawn well and should be able to get a nice trail into the race.

2 EMPIRE STAR was at triple-figure odds on debut but managed to fly home to be beaten a head in what was a promising effort. Joao Moreira jumps aboard now but he will have to contend with barrier 10.

5 SUNNY ORIENT has struggled to build on a good debut effort last season but his last run suggests he might be about to turn his form around.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 VICTOR EMPEROR finally broke through with a drop to Class 5 four starts ago, and he has been good in three efforts since without winning. He gets Joao Moreira back aboard here and is hard to beat.

3 CAREFREE LET GO has won only one from 24 but he is below the mark he won off last season and his recent form has been solid enough. He should be in the mix.

5 TORNEY is still learning what the caper is about but he has been good enough in two efforts at Sha Tin. He returns to 1,200m here with a bad gate but if he can take a step forward, he will be a player.

4 MASTER VIKING's rating still appears slightly too high, but he is a one-dimensional horse, so with Kei Chiong taking five pounds off, perhaps he can figure.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 AMBITIOUS PINS had been luckless in a number of runs in Class 3 but instantly showed the benefit of a drop in grade last time out when running on into third at Sha Tin. The switch to Happy Valley looks a positive and with a good gate, he can come into the race sooner.

10 CONTRIBUTION has ability but he is still doing small things wrong which prevent him from finding the winners' circle. He has another good gate and does get Joao Moreira aboard.

3 GOOD CHOICE has been fairly consistent this season and has run a number of good races. This might be slightly sharp for him but he did win off a similar mark over this C & D earlier in the season.

9 SOUL ACHIEVER has been mixing his form but with the right set of circumstances, he can show up.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 MAGICAL BEAUTY was a marvel last season, winning four races to rise from Class 4 to Class 2. He disappointed to start the season, but has been good enough in five races since. He draws a better gate and could win this.

3 LAND GRANT is backing up after running fourth last Wednesday when looking a winning threat at the 400m. He should get another soft run here and can figure.

9 ISTANBUL BEY is finding form quickly and wasn't beaten far last time out. If he can take another step forward, then there's every chance he can get into the placings here.

2 TEN FLAMES is a two-time course and distance winner. He may be too highly rated and he does have an awkward gate, but he's always liable to bob up.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

3 YOU READ MY MIND has not won in two seasons, but a last-start second indicates that he is ready to return to winning form. He gets Jack Wong's seven-pound claim and has drawn a good gate.

4 BEAUTY KINGDOM is incredibly consistent, finishing in the top five at 14 of his last 15 starts. However, he might be stuck on too high a rating now, and he needs things to fall into place for him.

7 KING MORTAR has disappointed since winning at his third Hong Kong start in January. His rating is back within sight of that winning mark, so perhaps he can turn it around from a good gate.

10 WONDERFUL FIGHTER is sure to be short enough with Joao Moreira aboard, but he is yet to prove that he can perform in the middle of Class 3.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 GENERAL IRON is second-up after a year's break here, having caught the eye when making ground over the Sha Tin 1,000m first-up. He has always been better-performed at Happy Valley and can figure here.

2 SEA JADE is out to get an impressive sixth win for the season. His last run needs to be completely forgotten, as he pulled up with blood in the trachea. He's worth inclusion.

12 PREMIERE still looks to have points in hand, but he is also yet to prove that he can see out 1,200m. With only 118 pounds on his back, though, he might be able to get into the placings.

1 TURF SPRINT mixes his form but he is more than capable of making his presence felt if he can get a good run from gate 12.

