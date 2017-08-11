Preditor the one to beat

If you look at his latest runs, you will most likely agree that PREDITOR has what it takes to land tonight's Race 5, the Open Benchmark 89 event over 1,600m on the Polytrack.

Furthermore, the Shane Baeertschiger-trained five-year-old will be ridden by sensational Hong Kong apprentice Matthew Poon aka The Poon Train for his exploits in South Australia where he learned his trade.

In just two days of riding at Kranji, the 23-year-old has won over the hearts of the local racegoers with his three superbly-ridden winners, including the Baertschiger-trained Faaltless in the Group 3 Garden City Trophy over 1,200m last Sunday.

Back to Preditor, his last three runs were in the three legs of the Singapore Four-Year-old Challenge and, although he wasn't placed in any of them, he wasn't far behind the winners either.

In the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,400m, which was too short for him, he overraced and finished a three-and-a-half-length fifth to Alibi.

He then led in the Group 1 Patron's Bowl over 1,600m but faded to be seventh, again to Alibi. He finished only two-and-a-half lengths behind.

In the final leg of the series - the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby over 2,000m - he hit the front at the top of the straight before ending up fifth, just two-and-a-half lengths behind the winner Infantry.

Now, back to an easier target tonight, Preditor should prove a cut above his six rivals.

What's more, he's in with a luxurious 51kg after Poon's 2kg claim.