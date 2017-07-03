Promising Webster going places

The future looks bright for promising galloper WEBSTER.

This remark by jockey Danny Beasley came after the Daniel Meagher-trained three-year-old showed a touch of class in his second consecutive win in the $75,000 Novice race over 1,200m at Kranji on Friday night.

"For him to run second first-up behind that good horse of Michael Clements shows how good he is," said Beasley, referring to Chopin's Fantaisie, who is now unbeaten in three starts.

"I think Webster's a horse who's got a good future here. He's a real pleasure to ride and he's so professional.

"Most importantly, he has good speed and can relax in his runs."

After an encouraging debut second in an 1,100m race back in May, the Showcasing three-year-old went one better next time out in another Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m four weeks later, beating The Odds rather comfortably under Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes, though he was not ridden as quietly as intended when he mustered a surprising gate speed upon dispatch.

But his third outing on Friday was by far the most impressive.

Ridden by Beasley who replaced the injured Nunes, Webster was able to take a backseat this time instead of rolling forward like at his last outing, allowing leader Bringer Of War (Derreck David) to show the way under her postage-stamp load of 50kg.

For a second, it looked like trainer Mark Walker's two-year-old filly would prove hard to overhaul, but once Beasley got his mount shift through his gears, the race soon turned into a one-sided affair.

Still looking a little rough around the edges, Webster was, however, the consummate professional as he scooted clear to post an emphatic victory by just under four lengths from Brother Wind (Erasmus Aslam) .

Bringer Of War held on for third, a neck away.

The winning time was 1min 10.08sec for the 1,200m on the long course.

Meagher admitted to being a little caught by surprise by the ease of the win, but had always had a hunch the Graham Mackie, Trish Dunell and Chris Garnett-owned gelding had above-average potential.

"I didn't think he would win that easily tonight as he was up against some pretty good horses, and that two-year-old (Bringer Of War) had only 50kg on her back," said Meagher.

"But he won impressively. He's only three-year-old and not the strongest horse, but he's a genuine horse.

"What is even more pleasing is to see horses like him who came to us looking so light, improve all the time. I will give him a break as I would like to space his runs.

"He's not a big horse, but I did trial him a lot before his first run. He will get a chance to strengthen up during the break, and it's good of Graham and Trish to let me do what I want."

Beasley, who partnered Webster in his early barrier trials but gave way to Nunes in his first two runs, thanked the Kiwi couple for the ride.

"Big thanks to Graham and Trish for the opportunity. I did ride him at his trials and I told Dan he gave me such a good feel then," said the Australian jockey.