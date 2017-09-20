Purton will steer Smart Boy to victory in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

12 GREAT TOPLIGHT went well at his first run in Class 5 and now steps back up in grade. He would be better suited with a step up to 1,650m, but in a race that lacks depth, he can score here.

8 SIGHT SEEING was edged out last week behind Good Companion and now lines up for his third run this season. That fitness edge could prove crucial.

5 TRIUMPHAL TRUMPET trialled strongly and could be one for those exotics.

4 GOAL FOR GOLD has not won in Hong Kong, but he is at a mark where he should win shortly.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

2 KYRUS BOWSER ran a good race over 1,650m fresh. The step up to 1,800m is a positive and he looks to be coming to hand now. Can win this.

8 GO GO WIN is as honest as the day is long. He will push forward with no weight and he should be around the mark.

9 HO HO FEEL has had no luck recently. He might be looking for a drop in class but he should be able to win one of these if things fall his way.

4 SHARP SAILOR is hard to catch but he must be included in exotics.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

3 SWEET BEAN made up good ground to finish fourth at Sha Tin on the opening day of the season. He is well-suited to this course and distance and should be hard to beat.

6 HIGH SPEED METRO is always capable of getting into the placings over this course and distance. His fresh run was strong and he can figure.

5 BEST JADE TRIUMPH is getting down to a mark where he should be able to win again.

4 FUN MANAGER struck plenty of trouble last week and can be forgiven for that run.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

7 SMART UNION missed much of last season, but he ran a couple of good races regardless. Fresh, he looks a prime candidate to give trainer Michael Freedman his first winner in Hong Kong.

10 CURLING LUXURY dead-heated to win in Class 5 last week. He looks capable of winning at the bottom of Class 4 and deserves consideration.

3 BALAY BALAY showed glimpses of form at the end of last season. He can press forward and stick around for some minor money.

5 MEISTERSTUECK has mixed his form but it wouldn't surprise to see him sneak into the finish. Can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 SMART BOY ran well for second behind Starlight last week. A repeat of that effort should see him winning here.

2 PHANTOM FALCON is yet to run a bad race in Hong Kong. He has an awkward draw here but is sure to have plenty of admirers regardless.

5 OTOUTO came to hand towards the end of last season after a long layoff, although his last run was poor. Still, if he finds his best, he can hit the board.

4 FORMULA GALORE has drawn the outside and looks in need of some ratings relief but he can place. A good one for the trifecta and quartet.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 ENORMOUS HONOUR ran an honest race at his first ever Class 4 attempt last week. With that run under him, he is a leading contender.

2 TRENDY WIN is not getting any younger but he stuck on OK in that same race last week and he should be in with a chance this time around.

9 TORNEY begins his second preparation here and gets Joao Moreira aboard for the first time. He will be well-fancied and he's definitely a chance.

10 MEGATRON trialled well last week and can figure.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 MOMENT OF POWER's form tapered off last season but he was drawing wide and having to do too much work early. From a kinder draw, he can bounce out towards the lead and perhaps see out his race better.

10 TRAVEL DATUK is a tantalising horse in that he has promised plenty since arriving from Ireland, but he is yet to break through. He can't be ignored, though.

11 CHARITY GLORY is clearly nearing a win but has to defy a bad gate here.

1 FANTASTIC FEELING has to lug plenty of weight but he can figure with luck.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 KEY WITNESS has not won in two seasons after his rating got up into triple figures. He is now approaching a mark where he should be able to win again.

2 CONVINCIBLE is looking to make it four wins on end. He is going to find this his toughest test yet but he must be included.

7 SUPER LIFELINE is in a similar boat to Key Witness, except his drought extends back to March 2014. He will win this season, it is just a matter of when.

6 MR GENUINE can defy his bad gate and hit the board.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB