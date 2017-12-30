Queen Roulette makes lively outsider
Yesterday's Kranji gallops
If you're looking for a long shot to spice up your exotic bets in a strong Race 6 at Kranji on Monday, Queen Roulette is recommended.
Well prepared for her new campaign, the Leslie Khoo-trained mare yesterday showed sparks again in her 600m gallop in 39.7sec for 1,000m.
This has been her sixth gallop in the last three weeks.
OTHER GALLOPS YESTERDAY
RACE 2: Come And Take All * 39.2.
RACE 4: Nova Classic * 43.8.
RACE 7: Bandido 40.8.
RACE 8: Falkirk Lead 39.1.
RACE 10: Decreto (T See) 40.6.
