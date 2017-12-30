Queen Roulette makes lively outsider

Queen Roulette (No. 6) in one of her four wins. TNP FILE PHOTO

If you're looking for a long shot to spice up your exotic bets in a strong Race 6 at Kranji on Monday, Queen Roulette is recommended.

Well prepared for her new campaign, the Leslie Khoo-trained mare yesterday showed sparks again in her 600m gallop in 39.7sec for 1,000m.

This has been her sixth gallop in the last three weeks.

OTHER GALLOPS YESTERDAY

RACE 2: Come And Take All * 39.2.

RACE 4: Nova Classic * 43.8.

RACE 7: Bandido 40.8.

RACE 8: Falkirk Lead 39.1.

RACE 10: Decreto (T See) 40.6.