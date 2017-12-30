Racing

Queen Roulette makes lively outsider

Queen Roulette makes lively outsider
Queen Roulette (No. 6) in one of her four wins. TNP FILE PHOTO

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Dec 30, 2017 06:00 am

If you're looking for a long shot to spice up your exotic bets in a strong Race 6 at Kranji on Monday, Queen Roulette is recommended.

Well prepared for her new campaign, the Leslie Khoo-trained mare yesterday showed sparks again in her 600m gallop in 39.7sec for 1,000m.

This has been her sixth gallop in the last three weeks.

OTHER GALLOPS YESTERDAY

RACE 2: Come And Take All * 39.2.

RACE 4: Nova Classic * 43.8.

RACE 7: Bandido 40.8.

The trainer Michael Freedman-jockey Sam Clipperton combination can take Race 4 with Elite Boy at Sha Tin on Monday.
Racing

Elite Boy can make it from go to whoa

RACE 8: Falkirk Lead 39.1.

RACE 10: Decreto (T See) 40.6.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING