Racecourse turns marketplace

This Saturday and Sunday, Carpark B of the Singapore Racecourse will be transformed into a bustling market with farmers selling fresh local produce and food items.

In addition, there will also be an exciting array of community and family activities - from picture-taking with live ponies and popular Mediacorp deejays to cooking demonstrations and more.

Called the SG Farmers' Market, it is part of a wider initiative by the Singapore Turf Club to be a more public friendly venue and make available the vast infrastructure of the Singapore Racecourse for social and recreational purposes.

More than 25 farmers will converge at the racecourse for this pre-Chinese New Year weekend edition of the SG Farmers' Market. From vegetables and eggs to fish, mushrooms and more, all the freshest produce direct from local farms will be up for sale.

For culinary inspiration, chef Daniel Koh will be there to demonstrate how to prepare celebratory dishes using local produce. There will also be lion and dragon dance performanes and a special appearance by the God of Fortune.

Organised by the Agri Food And Veterinary Authority (AVA) in collaboration with the Singapore Agro-Food Enterprise Federation, the SG Farmers' Market will be open from 9am to 3pm on Feb 10 and 11.

So venture beyond the supermarkets and head to the racecourse for this year's Chinese New Year marketing.