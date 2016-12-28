Rafaello primed for New Year show

If you're planning to stretch out, relax and enjoy the races at Kranji on, what should be, a delightful Monday afternoon, why not try to make it profitable as well?

And the best way to do it would be by backing a winner - or two.

Sure, it's easier said than done but we reckon there could be a pretty lively one in RAFAELLO.

The four-year-old Australian-bred was a stand-out at the trials yesterday morning and his performance was a powerful statement of intent.

Ridden by MM Firdaus, the seven-time winner made light work of his blinkers' test - winning his trial while hardly raising a sweat.

Jumping from the extreme outside gate, he cleared the chute cleanly and Firdaus settled him nicely in fourth spot.

From there he had a ringside seat to the frantic battle being fought up front between ROYAL GUARD and TAICHI BELT.

It was only after they had cleared the 600m that Firdaus and Rafaello took up the chase. It made no difference that they were still caught wide.

Firdaus knew he had a good horse beneath him and there was no need for the persuader. Just a flick of the reins did the trick. Rafaello opened up and the leader was history.

With the finish in sight, the son of Oratorio - his ears back and nostrils flaring - began to draw away.

When it was over, he had put three and a quarter lengths between himself and Royal Guard. More pleasing, he had run the trip in 61.10sec.

If you were one of those who felt shortchanged when Rafaello failed to make the board in his last start when sent off as second pick, the advice is to stick with him on Monday.

Ricardo Le Grange seems to have knocked off the rough edges and he looks as right as a racehorse can be.

I also liked the way ORDER OF THE SUN went about his business at Tuesday's trials.

Ridden by top apprentice CC Wong, the Desmond Koh-trained galloper was almost a street behind tearways leaders SEBAS and EXCEED EXPRESS when they turned for that run home.

Given an economical ride, Wong asked his mount for an effort at the top of the straight. No second invitation was needed. Order Of The Sun responded and quickly reeled in the pack.

With 150m to travel, he found a gap between the leading two, took it and from then on it was done and dusted. Order Of The Sun had beaten the speedster Sebas.

All that's left is for him to bring that form to the races. It's a tough ask for the six-year-old whose last win was almost 11 months ago.

But keep him on your radar. He'll surely add spice to those novelty bets.

KRANJI BARRIER TRIAL RESULTS

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL)

1 Super Tycoon (E Aslam)

2 Elite Warrior (I Saifudin)

3 King Of Household (A Munro)

4 Good Justice (R Shafiq)

Margins and time: Nk, 7½, 1 (1min 03.18sec).

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Rafaello (MM Firdaus)

2 Royal Guard (J Powell)

3 Red Duke (G Mosse)

4 Race For Fame

5 Miss Waimataitai (Shafiq)

6 Taichi Belt (G Boss)

7 Special ID

Margins and time: 3¼, ½, shd, 1, hd, 20 (1:01.10).

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Order Of The Sun (CC Wong)

2 Sebas (Mosse)

3 Squire Osbaldeston (Boss)

4 Guru-Guru (I Azhar)

5 Born To Fly (I Amirul)

6 Golden Brilliant (A Munro)

7 Exceed Express (J Powell)

8 Alasamo (Saifudin)

9 Mighty Man T See)

Margins and time: 1½, 2¼, 1, hd, 1½, ¾, 12½, 4 (1:00.88).

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Iconnic (Saifudin)

2 Al Green (Boss)

3 B'Nevagivup (Azhar)

4 Satellite Prince (T See)

5 Longhu (M Kellady)

6 Mangatoetoenui (Z Zuriman)

7 Taramea (Amirul)

8 Eastern Victory (Wong)

Margins and time: Hd, 1½, ns, ½, ¾, 1¼, 3¾ (1:02.13).

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Big City (Saifudin)

2 Sun Mirage (Wong)

3 Lake Huka (H Syafiq)

4 Red General (WS Chan)

5 Kate's Keeper (Amirul)

6 Glorious Prospect (Zuriman)

7 City Of Kirkwall (Azhar)

Margins and time: Ns, ½, ¾, ½, ½ (1:01.93).

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Paragon Star (Saifudin)

2 Neo's Classic (Y Salim)

3 Fantastic Man (Aslam)

4 Million Round (Wong)

5 Really Capable (Amirul)

6 Orchard Road

7 Lee Man (S Anandan)

8 Prechagorda (T See)

Margins and time: Shd, 1, ½, 1, 3¾, 4, ¾ (1:02.42).

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Cerdan (Boss)

2 Nova Star (Saifudin)

3 Golden Kingdom (T See)

4 Ground Control (S Shafrizal)

5 Kubera's Chief (WS Chan)

6 Pusong Pinoy (Amirul)

7 Mr Connery (J Powell)

Margins and time: 1, nk, hd, ½, 3½, ½ (1:02.35).

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 Joy And Happy (Wong)

2 Dontlookdownonme (Salim)

3 Aureus (Anandan)

4 Sharp Blade (Amirul)

5 Danny (Boss)

6 Secret Squirrel (T See)

7 Gallant Heights (Saifudin)

Margins and time: 1, ¾, ¾, 1, hd, 3 (1:03.73).

Order Of The Sun winning Trial 3.