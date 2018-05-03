Rafaello set to end his long losing run

You have to go all the way back to August of 2016 to find the last time Rafaello greeted the judge.

Then he switched off, running a dozen races without any success.

A fortnight ago, in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,400m, he carried - what looked like stable confidence - and was sent off as the $26 second pick.

His backers took a beating when Rafaello finished middle of the pack and some four lengths behind the winner, Preditor.

There was obviously nothing wrong with him then. A vet check revaled no abnomalities and there's nothing wrong with him now.

After all, there he was on the training track yesterday morning, looking fit as a fiddle when running the 600m in 36.2sec.

Nooresh Juglall was on the reins.

So when will he win his next race and, in the process, cross the $500,000 in stake earnings?

Could it be on Sunday when he goes over the 1,200m in that Class 2 sprint?

Could happen.

It'll be just his third start for the season and, for his connections, the end of a long wait.

To be fair, Rafaello did pretty well in that run in the JBBA Rocket Man Sprint on April 1. Going off as a three-figure roughie, he tried to make all the running but there was nothing in the tank when the sweepers began their runs.

In the end, a fourth-placing was all he could manage - losing out by two and a half lengths to Aramco, Countofmontecristo and Lim's Samurai.

Then came that last-start no-show. But if you were one of those who backed him, I'd say don't be too hasty to jump off.

Rafaello is just a five-year-old and there's plenty of racing left in those legs of his. So stick with him. He seems to be running into some good form and could topple some of his more fancied rivals in Race 9 on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, have something riding on One Kinabalu in Race 3.

From trainer Shane Baertschiger's yard, the four-year-old also turned in a pleasing workout, running the 600m in 37.8sec. Matt Kellady was in the saddle.

Just a one-time winner from 16 starts, that first and last win was in November when he narrowly beat Lebeccio over the 1,200m in Maiden company.

One Kinabalu has had three starts this season and came closest on Jan 7 when second behind Sahara eagle in a Class 4 Premier sprint over 1,200m.

That day, he started favourite at $16. He was again backed to the hilt - starting at $13 in his next start - but could manage only a fifth placing behind She's The One.

Racing fans refused to believe he could't "do it" and, in his last start, he was again sent off as the top pick. He finished down the course.

Will he do it on Sunday? Can he do it on Sunday? On paper, it looks like a winnable race. And, from what he showed on the training track yesterday, he is in good enough condition to win in this grade.

So let's give him one more chance.