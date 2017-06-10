Raikkonen defends Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen yesterday stuck with Ferrari's position and denied claims that his world championship leading teammate Sebastian Vettel had official No. 1 status.

At the last race in Monaco, the Finn was re-positioned behind Vettel after Ferrari's controversial pit-stop strategy, which saw him end the race second to the German.

Eleven days after his gloomy silence in answer to questions regarding the incident, he was quick to reply to reporters ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

"No, we don't have anything," he said, when asked about four-time champion Vettel's status.

"But, when it comes to that point in the season when a guy has a chance and the other guy doesn't have a chance, it's normal."

Vettel also reiterated that he is not the team's No. 1.

"At this point of the year, it makes no sense because you have so many races to go.