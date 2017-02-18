Rapper Dragon stands out in the HK Classic Cup

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 GIDDY GIDDY was unlucky to be caught late in his sole run over this course and trip. With a favourable run, he can win.

1 CONSISTENT won in his only try over this course and distance in Class 5 earlier this season. With Joao Moreira aboard, he is a leading player.

7 HIGHLAND DRAGON is down to a rating where he should be winning shortly.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT's trials since arriving in Hong Kong have been strong and he gets jockey Zac Purton's vote.

11 MORETHANLUCKY held his ground for a solid debut fourth last month. He gets the blinkers on here and, with natural improvement, he should be around the mark.

1 MOMENTUM LUCKY is in an easier race than what he has struck recently.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

10 PACKING STARCRAFT looked good at his first run in four months last time out. With the run, expect him to improve.

1 PENANG HALL simply isn't having any luck with gates in his last four starts. He looks ready to win and has Moreira aboard.

5 DESTIN copped a heavy bump in the straight on debut when second. With improvement, he can figure in his first Sha Tin run.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

This looks the ideal race for 9TRAVEL COMFORTS to return to his front-running ways with a return to the dirt, a surface which looks to suit him.

If 4 MEGA RED can find a hint of the form that took him to two placings last season, he will be competitive fresh.

If 6 ARIZONA BLIZZARD gets luck from barrier 10, he's going to be the one to beat.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 MULTIGOGO finished a strong second on debut to impressive winner Bravo Watchman but, with a big margin over the rest of the Class 4 field, he can be hard to beat.

3 BOND ELEGANCE improved markedly from his first start to score a grinding victory. He must be considered.

8 RESPECT is a consistent type in these types of races and will be somewhere around.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

14 AEROLUMINANCE might be in need of the drop in class but, with 114 pounds (51.8kg) on his back, he's worth a shot.

6 SPICY KAKA has been OK without being spectacular in most of his starts to date. The step-up to 1,800m is a positive.

2 ARGENTUM and 1 BEAUTY LOVE have drawn wide but both are coming off narrow seconds last time out.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

10 ENSURING will relish the step-up to 2,000m and looks well-rated now on 82, having won over this course and distance off a mark of 89 in July 2015. With the inside gate, he will be very tough to beat.

5 BOOMING DELIGHT is likely to go off a hot favourite as he gears up for the BMW Hong Kong Derby. This does appear his race to lose and the step-up to 2,000m is a positive move.

11 GREEN DISPATCH returned to form last time out for a closing fourth. He is tactically versatile and the French Group 2 winner looks capable of winning one more on this rating.

RACE 8 (1,800M) THE HONG KONG CLASSIC CUP

Hong Kong Classic Mile winner 1 RAPPER DRAGON is a clear standout on ratings and really should be winning comfortably.

4 PAKISTAN STAR finally steps up to 1,800m, which looks a big plus. He was ridden upside down last time out, settling midfield out wide and not looking comfortable at any stage, and his effort to finish fifth was admirable.

10 DINOZZO comes into this from a different formline, having produced one of the gutsiest wins of the season with his Class 2 victory over this course and distance last time out. He's a promising horse who can figure again.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

11 WHO DAT SINGA pulled up lame after a disappointing effort last start but his first Hong Kong run was very good. He gets into this race well with only 120 pounds on his back and the blinkers go on for the first time in Hong Kong.

4 SOLAR HEI HEI is a very honest customer who is coming off a clear career-worst effort at Happy Valley in December, when he got caught up in a speed battle and weakened out. It's an effort that should be forgiven.

12 BIG BANG BONG managed to win at both courses in Class 3. With his rating now tipping him into Class 2, he gets a weight break and can go close again.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 NOTHINGILIKEMORE couldn't have been more impressive on debut almost a month ago with a barnstorming success. He rises in class but gets a drop in weight, so he carries only 117 pounds and looks to have scope to head far higher.

2 FRIENDS OF NANJING has hit his straps again in his last two without winning over 1,600m. He is on the verge of taking his rating into Class 2 territory. With the right run, he can challenge.

9 SUPER SIXTEEN was terrific with a win on debut and wasn't disgraced second-up. He has the inside draw and should track up behind the speed.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB