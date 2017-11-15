Rawiller sounds warning with Goldington Horn

RACE 1 (1,000M)

5 RAICHU has been slowly improving in his recent starts. He has a win in this grade and, with a good tempo expected, he should be able to sit just off the leaders before swooping in late.

1 LYRIC ACE is likely to be one of those leaders, but he has also shown an ability to sit just behind the speed too. Zac Purton jumps aboard and he should be around the mark.

10 KIM GLORY went close a month back. Joao Moreira gets the leg-up and he's at a winnable mark.

Expect improvement from 9 IDYLLIC WIND.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

6 GOLDINGTON HORN hasn't looked a chance in six starts over the 1,000m at both courses. Now, he steps up to a much more suitable 1,650m with Nash Rawiller jumping aboard. He should be hard to beat over this trip.

3 GOBI STORM has had the lead to himself in recent starts and has proven hard to catch. He'll be in front for a long way.

2 SMART SALUTE has only won one from 30 but his sole win came over this course and distance. He's a leading player.

12 SPICY DOUBLE is capable of repeating on his current mark.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 PHANTOM FALCON had strung together four runner-up finishes before an average run from a wide gate last start. He has drawn well again in gate 2 and the seven-pound (3.18kg) claim of Dylan Mo looks ideal.

8 PLANET STAR ended up a long way back from a wide gate last time out, before struggling to get a clear run for much of the straight. He's into a much better draw and should be a contender.

11 KWAICHUNG BROTHERS is racing well and deserves consideration.

2 GALLANT RETURN ran okay in a July griffin race. He can get into the finish.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

3 PERFECT CHOICE doesn't have a lot to show for seven starts but he steps up to the extended mile and can improve markedly.

8 LETSGOFREE won well first-up over 1,200m but had always looked like he needed further last season. He's capable of another strong run with the step-back up to 1,650m.

7 NEVER BETTER is usually around the mark, although he's been poor in his last two. Moreira jumps aboard from gate 1, so he's a chance.

11 DARING HEART ran better last time out and, from another good barrier, he is one for exotics.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

12 SHOW MISSION demonstrated last start that he had a Class 4 win in him, especially at the bottom of the grade, with a strong third from a wide gate. He gets a better gate here and should enjoy a lovely pace-trailing run.

3 EXCEPTIONAL DESIRE was only just caught last time out. He's sure to have plenty of admirers again.

7 SECRET AGENT hasn't done much in two runs this campaign. He is likely heading for Class 5 but he has another win left in him in this grade.

1 LOVE CHUNGHWA is next best.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

5 LAMAROSA spent last season chasing a good draw before injury ended his campaign. He finally gets that ideal gate, so even though he is first-up in almost eight months, he must be a strong contender here.

12 MONEY BOY is not the strongest horse going around, but he's racing so well that he must be considered a threat.

7 PEACE N PROSPERITY has been woeful in his first two runs this preparation but, with a good gate, he can improve.

1 FORTUNE BO BO had excuses first-up and would not shock if he got into the finish.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

7 TOP LAURELS is not the most straightforward type but he's a horse who looks more than capable of winning in the middle of Class 3. The Happy Valley 1,650m should prove suitable, too.

8 PHOTON WILLIE is now at the lowest rating he has ever been at in his 37-start Hong Kong career. This course and distance brings out his best, so expect sharp improvement soon.

3 VICTORY BOYS may be vulnerable first-up but he's such an honest horse, he deserves consideration.

10 SUPER FORM's record over this course and distance is stellar. He's a chance again.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

12 STAR MAJESTIC has run some good races in Class 2 without winning. He didn't have much luck last time out. If he gets a clear passage, he's a chance in an open race.

10 LUCKY GIRL is an awkward, gangly horse who's hard to catch. However, his last run was good, so he might be able to snatch one in Class 2.

5 BIG BANG BONG is racing well and should be around the mark again.

9 BEAUTY PRINCE can figure once more from a nice draw.