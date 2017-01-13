RDA at the Races on Sunday

As part of its continuous efforts to support the community, the Singapore Turf Club will again play host to the Riding for the Disabled Association of Singapore (RDA) by providing the platform to raise funds on Sunday.

The annual RDA at the Races event is a key fundraiser and it aims to raise $100,000 through the sale of lunch tables and donations this year.

Eugene Yong, honorary chairman of RDA Singapore, said RDA Singapore has been providing free horse-riding therapy sessions to people with special needs over the last 35 years.

"Going forward, we plan to increase the number of beneficiaries served per year by 35 per cent, reduce the average wait time for beneficiaries, from 6-9 months to 3-6 months for a slot in the therapy, and acquire additional therapy horses to support the service expansion," he added.

This is the 10th RDA at the Races and the guest-of-honour is Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry.