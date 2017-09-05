Record first day turnover

Sunday's turnover of HK$1.294 billion (S$224 million) was a new record for an opening-day fixture in Hong Kong, while a crowd of more than 66,000 turned up to enjoy the action.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, the Hong Kong Jockey Club's chief executive officer, said: "We are extremely happy with the start to the season, with record turnover for this day 6.5 per cent higher than last season. This should be a good omen for the season, going forward.

"The economy is moving pretty well, so we are optimistic about the season ahead and the results today give us confidence.

"The commingling turnover was HK$104 million today, up from HK$57 million last year, which obviously shows that the commingling trend, as expected, continues to be strong.

"What is particularly satisfactory is that we have seen some good up-and-coming horses today, which is important.

"This will be a year of change, where we have, hopefully, a lot of young horses coming through. Today is encouraging because we saw some horses with very good potential.