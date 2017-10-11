Red Eight gets the thumbs up on exposed form

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) RED EIGHT looks the part on exposed form and should be competitive from a favourable draw.

(5) WHAT A SUMMER has shown useful ability and is likely to improve but must negotiate the No. 11 draw to make his presence felt.

(12) LOVE OF INDIA and (1) NORSE GOD could have a say if improving on their recent outings, though a bigger threat may come from costly newcomer (14) TALK OF THE TOWN.

Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Since fitted with blinkers, (1)THE SECRET IS OUT has recaptured her best form which includes a Grade 1 third last time out. She has been rested since but is well treated by these conditions on her return and can make a winning reappearance.

(7) RED LIGHT GIRL has the benefit of a comeback run under her girth, so should give a good account.

(3) CLIFTON SUNSET and (6) GOLD IMAGE are capable.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) FOURS A CROWD and (14) STAR OF LONDON caught the eye last time out but have it all to do from wide draws.

(3) SPAM ALERT finished close-up over the track trip recently and should be competitive again.

(4) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY has shown enough to contest the outcome with the benefit of a decent starting berth.

(11) MUSCARI could pose a threat if making further progress.

Watch the newcomers.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) ONE LIFE LIVE IT went wrong after a promising debut but returns from a rest, so must be considered.

(2) ALL NIGHT LONG cannot be discounted in this line-up.

(5) GIBRALTAR GREEN, (6) CAPE XTREME and (8) SUNSET CLAUSE have scope, so could improve trying the trip.

(7) A VISION ought to have finished closer last start and can build on that progress.

Others can also earn.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

Lightly raced (1) MADE TO CONQUER won his maiden full of running and should have more to offer still in his peak showing over a trip more to his liking.

Consistent (6) PIRACY has solid post-maiden form at this level and is likely to pose the biggest threat.

(4) JUDDERING ANGEL rarely runs a bad race and, having bounced back to form recently, should give another good account.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) EVELINA shed her maiden tag over 1,400m at this track recently when putting the race to be in the latter stages. On that evidence, she could have more to offer over this trip.

(4) SEATTLE SOUND ran well in a similar contest over 2,000m on handicap debut, having won over this trip before that outing. She will be better suited to this distance, so is preferred.

Respect (5) SUPER SPARKLE.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) PEN-CHAN is better than his recent comeback run suggests and can be forgiven that effort.

(3) CORTADA fits a similar profile in that he disappointed last time out but could have a say if reproducing earlier form.

(5) FIRE WALKER and (2) HITHIMAGAINCHUCK are progressive. They can contest the outcome on current form.

(9) ASTRAPI is a lively threat.

Speedy (6) WESTERN STORM has claims, too.