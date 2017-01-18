Red Granite looks a solid bet in the last race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(11) SILK TRIP made a promising debut and can win.

(3) GIN FOR GENIUS is capable over this trip and could run into the money.

(1) RUNAWAY REBEL and (2) SUNSTRIP have smaller claims.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(4) TIGER TOPS boasts solid recent form and can make his presence felt.

(3) KILRAIN is weighted to confirm the form of a prior meeting with that rival.

(2) WAITING FOR RAIN made little to impress in a Grade 2 but has trained on.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) KAPTEINSPANDIESEILE was unlucky last time. He should take a power of beating.

(8) WILDLIFE SAFARI could pose the biggest threat.

(2) MY WORD MY BOND has claims.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) ASHFAHAN has made smart improvement and could have more to offer over this trip.

(2) O' KEEFE is better with blinkers and should be there.

(4) SIXTH STATION and (1) CALL ME DARLING have each-way chances.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) AVIATRIX challenged over the C&D last time when finishing behind (4) RUBYANA. Both have good chances.

(5) FIELD OF LIGHT has a wide draw but could improve further to stake a claim.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) JUDDERING ANGEL gave a better account last time and could have a say.

(3) SAINT ROCH can run second.

(6) PADDINGTON and (10) MAJOR JAY aren't without chances either.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) SHALL BE FREE should go close once more, despite a penalty.

(2) CHOSEN PATH has scope and could upset.

(3) LARIMAR is best of the rest.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) RED GRANITE has improved with every start, so should take some beating.

(5) WHISPERING LIGHT meets the former on better terms so is marginally preferred.

(3) ESSENCEOFLIFE can feature if overcoming the draw.