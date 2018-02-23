Red Shift looks the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(1) EXQUISITE TOUCH returns from a break. She has won her last three starts and could extend the sequence. If she fluffs her lines, any one of the remaining five runners could take top honours.

(5) TAHINI could prefer a longer trip but is capable being fresh and stablemate (3) HEAPS OF FUN has a chance on her day.

(2) SECRET STAR will be catching late and could get up.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) FLOWER OF CARMEL is pacy and has a highly experienced rider.

(1) ROYAL MARINE can win this at best.

(6) CHINA WOLF went close in a similar contest in October, but has been rested since.

(7) REBEL'S BURST has had 33 starts but has to get it right one day.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(3) GENEROUS NOTION should make her presence felt here if she behaves at the start.

(1) FLYING FEATHER has never been far back to date and could get her consistency rewarded.

(13) MAKE ME HAPPY pulled up lame last time out and, if problem free, could win.

(4) HAFLA drops in trip and could get into the picture.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(13) RED SHIFT made an excellent debut and Andre Nel yard is heading back to form. The one to beat with natural improvement.

(1) MANETHEREN is far better than his latest outing and has to be included.

(3) SUPER PERFORMER may well be looking for the extra ground.

(4) BAYETO, (6) TEUTONIC KNIGHT and (12) PILOT OFFICER also need to be considered.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(12) LIBERADO wasn't disgraced on debut but should come on heaps over the mile.

(3) PSYCHIC came to form in the Cape and should appreciate the track. If ready, he warrants respect.

(11) GHOST TOWN found no support on debut but ran on strongly to fail narrowly. He can only improve.

(5) RICH HARVEST can go all the way.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(12) ELUSIVE RUN looked promising in her second outing and doesn't meet any stars here. Chance.

(2) HEMERO is steadily getting closer to winning and has a decent shout.

(1) ANINA also has the same kind of form.

(3) MONEY BUYS LOVE, (4) FINE LADY, (5) OLOYE and (11) DOUBLE ROSIE have claims in a wide-open race.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) LET'S TWIST went wrong last time out and the run should be ignored. She has done well when fresh before and could get her act together.

(2) DUNAS DOURADAS is improving nicely and should relish the extra distance.

(3) SUNSHINE SILK sports blinkers now and it could do the trick.

(13) CHARIOT OF GOLD hasn't been far off both starts and should go close gain.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) MAN ABOUT TOWN has met a couple of fair sorts in his last two starts and should exit the maiden ranks.

(3) PARISIAN GOLD challenged strongly last time out and rates the main danger.

(2) MAGNIFICENT SEVEN has a decent money chance on his latest outing.

(5) HE'S PRICELESS, (10) FUJIN and (9) BLACK PIMPINEL are worth considering.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(4) PEARL OF BAHRAIN won on the second time of asking and looks to have plenty more to come.

(5) SARAGON won her maiden with a lot in hand and should relish the extra ground.

(10) ROSE WATER is honest and has cracked a good draw now. Respect.

(7) PRETTY BALLERINA should enjoy the track and could feature.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

(3) SUMMER MOON caught the eye running on late last start and could prove too good.

(2) LOOKING AT STARS finished marginally in front of Summer Moon but may struggle to repeat.

(1) INGABANGABONGA has done enough to score against these, as have (4) KANISHIWA, (6) AZINZA and (5) UNICORN.

(7) CHICK WITH STICK and (8) SECOND CHANCE are trying the trip and could improve to feature in this weak field.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

A very competitive race.

(1) ARCTICA won last time out, narrowly beating (5) FAREEQ with (3) KINGS ARCHER, (8) SECRET CAPTAIN, (7) CHEPARDO on top of him.

(4) SHUKAMISA found trouble when close behind King's Archer recently.

On collateral form, it could go any way and luck in running could be the decider.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(5) TSITSIKAMMA DANCE is a progressive youngster and can make it three wins from five starts.

(4) APOLLO STAR gives the impression he is looking for ground and, if so, has a winning chance.

(6) KAPEN PRIDE was third to a top sort last start and has to be included.

(2) ONE DIRECTION and (3) FRIENDLY TIBBS are never far off.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(3) ARTEMISIA is versatile and could chalk up win No. 5.

(6) POST GRAD is holding form and could take honours.

(11) HIGHWAY EIGHTYFIVE is in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(8) JIKA ran on nicely after a rest and could go in.