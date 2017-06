Redoubt goes all the way in Kranji trial

Redoubt leads easily throughout to take Trial 7 at Kranji yesterday morning.

REDOUBT, now transferred from trainer Theo Kieser to trainer Ricardo Le Grange, was impressive in his trial at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by jockey Nooresh Juglall, the three-year-old bay Australian-bred crossed in from his outside barrier to lead on settling down.

The gelding led by about a length at the 600m mark and, in the straight, it was obvious he was in galloping mood, as he went to the line with two-and-a-quarter lengths to spare.

There was a keen tussle for the minor placings.

Desert Fox beat Spur Me On by just a short head, with a nose to Phidias.

As a maiden with three seconds and three thirds from seven starts, Redoubt should prove hard to beat in his next assignment.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Star Strike * (H Hanafi) bleeder

2 Biraz * (O Chavez) newcomer

3 Southern Dragon (N Juglall) blinkers

4 Secret Win (B Woodworth) blinkers

5 Legendary Sun (N Alfian) newcomer

6 Glorious Sun (CC Wong) newcomer

7 Showar (V Duric) newcomer

8 Million Prospect (Y Salim) pacifiers

Margins and time: 1, 5, ¾, 2¼, nk, 5¼, 2 (1min 00.10sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Darci's Boy * (D David) blinkers

2 Raptor * (B Vorster)

3 Satellite Master (M Zaki) blinkers

4 El Chapo (Wong) pacifiers

5 Terrific (Salim) pacifiers

6 Northern Sun (Alfian) newcomer

Margins and time: ½, 3¼, 1, 1¼, 1¼ (1:00.88)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fantastic * (Juglall)

2 Time Odyssey * (Vorster)

3 Big Man (J Powell)

4 White Hunter (A Munro)

5 Twickenham (Duric)

6 Super Line (M Rodd)

7 Guru-Guru (Wong)

8 North Flight (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 1½, 4¼, 1½, 1½, 1¼, 1, 1¾ (59.85sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Sun Hoplites * (Woodworth)

2 Winning Man * (K A'Isishuahiri)

3 Kolombia

4 Lincoln's Excuse (Kellady)

5 Star King (Munro)

6 Majestic Moments (Juglall)

7 Battle Of Troy (Wong)

8 Emperor's Banquet (Vorster)

9 Luminiff Lad (E Aslam)

Margins and time: Hd, 1, ¾, 1, ½, 1½, 4¾, 2½ (1:00.07)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Excellency * (Vorster)

2 Perfect P * (O Placais)

3 Song To The Moon * (Juglall)

4 Secret Squirrel * (Munro)

5 Amazing Man (S Shafrizal)

6 Gold Faith * (Wong)

7 Lim's Bullet (A'Isisuhairi)

8 Lim's Greeting (G Boss)

9 Changbai Mountain (Powell)

Margins and time: 1, shd, ½, ½, 1, 8½, ½, 2¾ (1:01.29)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Flash One * (T See)

2 Delfyne * (David)

3 Gold Crown * H (Rodd)

4 Native Luck (I Saifudin)

5 Humdinger (Munro)

6 Run It Twice (A'Isisuhairi)

7 Gold Hill (K Nuh)

8 Lucky Justice (Aslam)

9 Dream Big (Boss)

Margins and time: Nk, 1, 3, 3, 1, 1½, ½, 1¼ (1:00.76)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Redoubt * (Juglall)

2 Desert Fox * (Saifudin)

3 Spur Me On * (Vorster)

4 Phidias (Woodworth)

5 Dragon Kingdom (Munro)

6 Eclair Shadow (Wong)

7 Red Rackham (Placais)

Margins and time: 2¼, shd, ns, 3¼, ½, 1½ (1:00.75)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 Safeer * (Vorster)

2 Iffragal (Placais)

3 Super Denman (Juglall)

4 Auspicious Day (Munro)

5 Yaya Papaya (Zaki)

6 Bangkok Boy (Rodd)

7 Best Dream (Saifudin)

8 Haphaestus (Nuh)

Margins and time: ½, 1¼, 2, 4, 1¼, 4 3 (1:01.06)

TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)

1 Top Note * (Munro)

2 French Vintage (Kellady)

3 D'Don (Saifudin)

4 Always A Winner (M Jailani)

5 Walters Bay (Salim)

6 Cheetah King (Zaki)

7 Dominy (David)

Margins and time: 1, ¾, 4¼, 4, 9¼, 3¼ (1:01.29)