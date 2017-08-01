Redoubt makes it all the way

Redoubt (No. 2) leading all the way to beat Cai Poh Wang at Kranji on Sunday.

The Titanium Racing Stable was finally able to toast to the first winner from its recent massive stable transfers at Kranji on Sunday.

Long-time owners with South African trainer Theo Kieser, the dynamic outfit run by young businessman Jeffrey Soh, decided to pull their big string of horses out in June, dispersing 19 of them across three trainers.

Ricardo Le Grange is the main beneficiary, with seven of them boosting his stable ranks and three more on the way once the paperwork is finalised, while Bruce Marsh and David Hill inherit seven and two horses respectively.

Only Monster Energy was left behind, with Soh saying he still maintains a good relationship with Kieser, and that the reshuffle was just part of a restructure.

Trained by Le Grange, REDOUBT hence became the first Titanium Racing runner of the new era to salute for Soh after he led from start to finish in the $65,000 Super One 2015 Stakes, an Initiation race over 1,600m.

Ridden by Nooresh Juglall, the Not A Single Doubt three-year-old stacked up the speed once he threw out the anchors at the head of affairs in the small nine-horse field.

As the muddling-run race went on, it became increasingly evident the backmarkers, including short-priced favourite Danzeb (Oscar Chavez), who was trapped four deep facing the breeze, would have their jobs cut out once Redoubt ($16) decided it was time to part ways.

A gallant Cai Poh Wang (Olivier Placais) did try to cut him back, but Redoubt, who has not ventured beyond 1,400m in eight previous starts, knuckled down to the task from the point of turn to go and score by one length from Cai Poh Wang.

New Sensation (John Powell) finished third, two lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 36.75sec on the Long Course C.

Danzeb, who was given a good chance to give new trainer Saimee Jumaat his first win, stayed one-paced in the home straight to run fifth around, six-and-a-half lengths off the winner.

"This is our first winner since we moved stables. I've always had a high opinion of Redoubt, and I'm glad he's finally won a race for us," said Soh.

"I'd like to thank Ricardo for the hard work he's put into this horse and all the other horses, and also the jockey for a brilliant ride.

TRUE POTENTIAL

"It was Ricardo's idea to put him over more ground, and today, the horse showed his true potential."

Le Grange said he took over Redoubt along with a prior mindset he was a speedball but, going with his own observation, he thought an experimentation was in order.

"He had one run for me and looking at the way he trialled, I thought he needed more ground," said the South African handler.

"This was the perfect race for him and it's worked out good. I'm just very happy I've got my first winner for Titanium and Jeffrey, and long it may continue."

Juglall, who was aboard at Redoubt's first outing for Le Grange when a fading fourth to Lim's Regard after leading, said the plan was to save him as much as he could over the longer trip.

"This horse has been a bit unlucky but, this time, once I got to the front, I was able to dictate terms and give him every possible chance as it was his first time over the mile, especially over the long course," said Juglall.

"When I let him go, he picked up the pace from there, and was able to go all the way.

"It's good to break the ice for the owners. They've been waiting for that moment for a while and it's nice for Ricardo to train a first winner for them.

"These are moments in racing you really appreciate."