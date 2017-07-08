Redoubt should break the duck

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange is the new trainer of Redoubt.

It looks like REDOUBT, who is consistent without winning, needs a dose of luck to break the duck.

The three-year-old Australian-bred should just get it in Race 4 tomorrow with a change of stable environment in that he has just been transferred to trainer Ricardo Le Grange.

When under trainer Theo Kieser, Redoubt tried hard but all he could muster were three seconds and three thirds from seven starts.

His seconds came from three of his last four outings, the latest being behind Why Not over tomorrow's 1,200m turf trip.

One who possesses early pace, he chased the winner all the way but could not pin him down, going down by three-and-a-quarter lengths. The winner clocked a decent 1min 10.41sec.

Redoubt was moved to Le Grange after that June 16 race and has since been burning up the track with his trackworkwork and trial.

Last week, the bay gelding was sent to the barriers and what a trial he produced.

Ridden by race-jockey Nooresh Juglall, Redoubt was full of zest and sprinted home by over two lengths from Desert Fox. He clocked a smart time of 1min 00.75sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

On Wednesday, Juglall gave Redoubt a beautiful breeze-up and his mount is ready to greet the judge for the first time.