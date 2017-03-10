Renewal of licences

The Singapore Turf Club has renewed the licences of the following jockeys and apprentice jockeys for various periods of time:

9 months (April 1 to Dec 31)

Jockey TH Koh

Apprentice R Zawari (indentured to trainer Mark Walker)

3 months (April 1 to June 30)

Jockey S Anandan

Jockey M Zaki

Apprentice H Syafiq (indentured to trainer Shane Baertschiger)

Apprentice Z Syed (indentured to trainer Mark Walker)

Apprentice S Shafrizal (indentured to trainer Michael Clements)

Brazilian jockey Elione Chaves has withdrawn from the six-month visiting jockey's licence he was recently granted.