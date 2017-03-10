Renewal of licences
The Singapore Turf Club has renewed the licences of the following jockeys and apprentice jockeys for various periods of time:
9 months (April 1 to Dec 31)
Jockey TH Koh
Apprentice R Zawari (indentured to trainer Mark Walker)
3 months (April 1 to June 30)
Jockey S Anandan
Jockey M Zaki
Apprentice H Syafiq (indentured to trainer Shane Baertschiger)
Apprentice Z Syed (indentured to trainer Mark Walker)
Apprentice S Shafrizal (indentured to trainer Michael Clements)
Brazilian jockey Elione Chaves has withdrawn from the six-month visiting jockey's licence he was recently granted.