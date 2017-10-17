The rest should be terrified of Deimos

Apprentice Amirul Ismadi steering Deimos (No. 2) to victory at Kranji on Sunday.

The Cliff Brown-trained Deimos was spot-on at his racing comeback on Sunday, even if he had to battle a wide trip right through the $60,000 Class 4 race over 1,100m to come up trumps.

Last seen in the third leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, the Group 1 Singapore Guineas back in May when he ran last to Forever Young, Deimos certainly showed the benefit of that break by finishing right at the other end five months later.

From a sticky gate, the early stages of the comeback race would later earn him a good night's sleep back at the Brown barn.

Caught five wide, Deimos just kept covering the most ground among the 12 runners and was widest when they straightened.

After matching motors at the head of affairs, Barnato (apprentice Krisna Thangamani) shook off D'Great Danger (apprentice Wong Chin Chuen), but he soon came under siege, too.

Supersonicsurprise (R Shafiq) loomed momentarily, but from behind, a nuggety little chestnut named Deimos was putting in the big bounds.

Well ridden by first-time partner, apprentice jockey Amirul Ismadi, the Showcasing four-year-old finished with a flourish on the outside to prevail by three parts of a length.

Melting Point (Alan Munro) steamed home at a rate of knots to just deny Barnato a podium finish by a nose.

The winning time for the 1,100m on the Polytrack was 1:04.68sec - just 0.47sec outside Pole Paradise's recently broken record.

With Brown away, assistant trainer Tim Fitzsimmons said that Deimos was a talented individual who had to overcome a few niggling issues, and could only get better as he chalks up more mileage.

"We won't get ahead of ourselves, but he could become a genuine Class 3 horse, you never know," he added.

From a total of seven wins this season, the Stephen Gray-indentured Amirul, who is the son of former jockey-turned-trainer Ismadi Ismail, has now recorded his last four wins for Brown, including three for Deimos' owner, Astley Phua of Olympian Stable.