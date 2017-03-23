Return To Justice goes well

Jockey Manoel Nunes, who delivered a four-bagger all neat and nicely packaged on Sunday, could bag a few more over the next two race days and one that is shaping up to win is RETURN TO JUSTICE.

The Brazilian rider was astride the four-year-old when clocking 37.8sec for a 600m gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.

It was an inspiring piece of work by the youngster who, on March 3, rallied over the final stretch to win a Class 4 event over the 1,700m on the Polytrack.

That was his second success from just seven starts, having won over the mile on the last weekend of last season's racing.

A few hiccups followed - two fourth-placings - but they weren't drastic enough to warrant a reassessment of the horse's potential.

And the win last-time out over a pretty good one in Chairman Wind would have increased his fan base.

Owned by staunch supporters of the turf, Lucky Stable, and trained by Kranji's "silent achiever" - that man of a few words, Mohd Yusof - Return To Justice does look to have hit a rich vein of form and while he meets a couple of good ones in the form of Mighty Kenny and Hero I Am, a win isn't off the table in Race 6.

TAKE SPECIAL NOTE

Also on Sunday, take special note of O'REILLY STAR when he trots out for Race 2.

He was all speed in his workout yesterday when, with R Shafiq on the reins, he covered 600m in 34.3sec.

Just a three-year-old, he was touted as a good thing when he made his Kranji debut on Feb 19.

And why not? O'Reilly Star had, just a month before, won a nice trial. His time of 62.34sec for the 1,000m wasn't headline stuff but racegoers would have reckoned there must have been some fire in the belly for the way he charged home to catch tearaway leader Golden Velocity on the line.

So they sent him off as the $13 top pick in that 1,200m sprint and ended up a little lighter in the pocket when he could finish only third behind Deadline Day.

Come Sunday, he meets a host of precocious youngsters all eager to strut their stuff. O'Reilly Star has drawn awkwardly in Gate 13 but, in the form he is in, he will be right in that mix and ready to prove himself.