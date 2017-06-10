Revised admission fees

With effect from July 1, the Singapore Turf Club will revise its admission fees for entry into the Singapore Racecourse (Grandstand Levels 1 & 2) and all off-course betting centres and outlets.

There will be an increase of $1 for card entry (using EZ-Link & Nets FlashPay) and $2 for cash ticket entry.

The new admission fees to the racecourse at Kranji will now be $6 for card entry and $8 for cash ticket entry.

The new admission fees for the off-course betting centres and outlets have also been revised.