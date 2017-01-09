Ricardo gets another brace

Song To The Moon gets up to beat Glorious Prospect by a short head in Race 7.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange, who saddled a double for his first career winners last week, enjoyed another brace yesterday with TERMS OF REFERENCE in Race 5 and SONG TO THE MOON in Race 7.

Those were the only two races he contested yesterday.

His other runner, Feliche, ran third to Song To The Moon, who got up to beat Glorious Prospect by a short head with Nooresh Juglall astride. Terms Of Reference, too, had it tough. Jockey Barend Vorster had to dig deep to get his mount to beat the leader Keen Dragon by a head.