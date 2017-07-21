Ricardo is Mr Fantastic at Kranji
Trainer Ricardo Le Grange scored a 100 per cent success with a four-from four at the trials at Kranji yesterday morning.
He had no runner in the first - a test won nicely by GLAMOROUS - but took the remaining four trials with MR FANTASTIC, ETTIJAH, REDOUBT and SAFEER.
Except for Redoubt, who registered 1min 00.41sec for the Polytrack 1,000m, his three other winners clocked sub-60 seconds.
Ettijah, who has a win and a third from just two starts, was engaged in a titanic battle with the Alwin Tan-trained Mystic Master the whole length of the straight before winning by a short head.
Both horses will do well in their next assignment.
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Glamorous (A Munro) * pacifiers
2 Stay With Me, starting stall
3 Perfect Girl, blinkers
4 Bangkok Boy (N Juglall) blinkers
5 Heng Kingdom (M Nunes) blinkers
6 Dante's Reprieve (V Duric) newcomer
7 Cold War (O Placais) blinkers-pacifiers
8 Secret Mission (O Chavez) starting stall
Margins and time: ½, hd, 1, 1½, 7¼, 8½ (1min 00.69sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Mr Fantastic (B Vorster) *
2 Emperor's Banquet *
3 Poseidon (K Nuh) *
4 Super Six (S John) *
5 Hip Hip Hooray (Nunes) *
6 Majestic Moments (Juglall)
7 Night Flight (P Dellorto)
Margins and time: Ns, hd, nk, ¾, ½, 5 (59.37sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Ettijah (Chavez) *
2 Mystic Master (John) *
3 Winning Cause (Juglall)
4 The Wind (C Grylls)
5 Silent Arrow (Duric)
6 RocketFighter (Munro)
7 Gold Faith (CC Wong)
Margins and time: Shd, 3, 1½, ¾, 1¾, 1½ (59.86sec)
TRIAL 4 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Redoubt (Juglall) *
2 Only Win (D David)
3 Mettlesome (S Shafrizal
4 Auspicious Day (Grylls)
5 Neo's Classic (Nunes)
6 Dontlookdownonme (Duric)
7 Red Rackham (Placais) starting stall
Margins and time: ¾, shd, hd, 1¼, 2¾, 4 (1:00.41)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Safeer *
2 Captain Jamie (Juglall) *
3 Terrific (Wong)
4 Don De La Vega (I Amirul)
5 Metallocene (J Powell)
6 Keep Winning (Z Zuriman)
7 Hee's Forte (Duric)
8 Archer Company (Grylls)
Margins and time: ½, 9¼, 1½, shd, hd, 4, 2¾ (59.68sec)