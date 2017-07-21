Ricardo is Mr Fantastic at Kranji

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange scored a 100 per cent success with a four-from four at the trials at Kranji yesterday morning.

He had no runner in the first - a test won nicely by GLAMOROUS - but took the remaining four trials with MR FANTASTIC, ETTIJAH, REDOUBT and SAFEER.

Except for Redoubt, who registered 1min 00.41sec for the Polytrack 1,000m, his three other winners clocked sub-60 seconds.

Ettijah, who has a win and a third from just two starts, was engaged in a titanic battle with the Alwin Tan-trained Mystic Master the whole length of the straight before winning by a short head.

Both horses will do well in their next assignment.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Glamorous (A Munro) * pacifiers

2 Stay With Me, starting stall

3 Perfect Girl, blinkers

4 Bangkok Boy (N Juglall) blinkers

5 Heng Kingdom (M Nunes) blinkers

6 Dante's Reprieve (V Duric) newcomer

7 Cold War (O Placais) blinkers-pacifiers

8 Secret Mission (O Chavez) starting stall

Margins and time: ½, hd, 1, 1½, 7¼, 8½ (1min 00.69sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fantastic (B Vorster) *

2 Emperor's Banquet *

3 Poseidon (K Nuh) *

4 Super Six (S John) *

5 Hip Hip Hooray (Nunes) *

6 Majestic Moments (Juglall)

7 Night Flight (P Dellorto)

Margins and time: Ns, hd, nk, ¾, ½, 5 (59.37sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Ettijah (Chavez) *

2 Mystic Master (John) *

3 Winning Cause (Juglall)

4 The Wind (C Grylls)

5 Silent Arrow (Duric)

6 RocketFighter (Munro)

7 Gold Faith (CC Wong)

Margins and time: Shd, 3, 1½, ¾, 1¾, 1½ (59.86sec)

TRIAL 4 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Redoubt (Juglall) *

2 Only Win (D David)

3 Mettlesome (S Shafrizal

4 Auspicious Day (Grylls)

5 Neo's Classic (Nunes)

6 Dontlookdownonme (Duric)

7 Red Rackham (Placais) starting stall

Margins and time: ¾, shd, hd, 1¼, 2¾, 4 (1:00.41)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Safeer *

2 Captain Jamie (Juglall) *

3 Terrific (Wong)

4 Don De La Vega (I Amirul)

5 Metallocene (J Powell)

6 Keep Winning (Z Zuriman)

7 Hee's Forte (Duric)

8 Archer Company (Grylls)

Margins and time: ½, 9¼, 1½, shd, hd, 4, 2¾ (59.68sec)