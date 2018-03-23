Ricardo's S'pore 3YO Sprint trio impress

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint trio of Nowyousee, Captain Jamie and Mokastar came firing on all cylinders to finish in that order at the barrier trials yesterday morning.

The South African handler is known to let his charges run along in trials, but the yard's trifecta in heat No 4 still reflected the good nick his team for the $250,000 Group 3 race over 1,200m were currently in one week ahead of the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge on March 30.

Besides the horses' sparkling form, the other pointer to be derived from the hit-out was Le Grange's choice of jockeys.

Stable jockeys Nooresh Juglall and Barend Vorster were aboard Nowyousee and Mokastar respectively, while Captain Jamie was partnered by French jockey Ryan Curatolo for the first time.

"The jockeys who rode them this morning will be the same riding them in the first leg next Friday," said Le Grange.

"I'm very happy with the way they trialled today and with their general condition. They are all fit and well.

"Obviously, Nowyousee is a good trial horse and he showed it again today. Nooresh was happy with the way he hit the line strongly."

The Titanium Star Stable-owned son of O'Reilly actually got off to a tardy getaway at his last run but still ran on well for third to Distinctive Darci. The three-time winner was back to his pacy self yesterday as he was one of the best away before heading the field after only 200m, careering away in the straight to score by just under four lengths.

Drawn on the inside, Captain Jamie also showed natural speed but was happy to let his stablemate bowl along up front. The two-time winner wound up full of running for Curatolo.

Tmen Stable's Mokastar ran on pleasingly to take third place.