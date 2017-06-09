Riding licences
The Singapore Turf Club has renewed the existing licences of these 12 jockeys and nine apprentices for either three or six months:
LOCAL JOCKEYS
July 1 to Dec 31
S Sam, O Chavez, I Saifudin, I Azhar, M Ewe and M Zaki
EXPATRIATE JOCKEYS
July 1 to Dec 31
B Vorster, D David, O Placais and G Boss
LOCAL JOCKEYS
July 1 to Sept 30
E Aslam and Z Zuriman
APPRENTICE JOCKEYS
July 1 to Dec 31
H Syafiq (trainer S Baertschiger), Y Salim (trainer D Kok), WS Chan (trainer CT Kuah) and CK Ng (trainer M Walker)
July 1 to Sept 30
N Nurshahril (trainer HW Tan), K Nuh (trainer C Brown), S Shafrizal (trainer M Clements), Z Syed (trainer M Walker) and P Dellorto (trainer J Peters)