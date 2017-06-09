Riding licences

The Singapore Turf Club has renewed the existing licences of these 12 jockeys and nine apprentices for either three or six months:

LOCAL JOCKEYS

July 1 to Dec 31

S Sam, O Chavez, I Saifudin, I Azhar, M Ewe and M Zaki

EXPATRIATE JOCKEYS

July 1 to Dec 31

B Vorster, D David, O Placais and G Boss

LOCAL JOCKEYS

July 1 to Sept 30

E Aslam and Z Zuriman

APPRENTICE JOCKEYS

July 1 to Dec 31

H Syafiq (trainer S Baertschiger), Y Salim (trainer D Kok), WS Chan (trainer CT Kuah) and CK Ng (trainer M Walker)

July 1 to Sept 30

N Nurshahril (trainer HW Tan), K Nuh (trainer C Brown), S Shafrizal (trainer M Clements), Z Syed (trainer M Walker) and P Dellorto (trainer J Peters)