Ring in the New Year with Time Odyssey

Time Odyssey goes into Sunday’s New Year Cup on the back of a second-placing in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

Ricardo Le Grange, now a full-fledged trainer, might be having his eyes on the first feature of the 2017 season - the $200,000 New Year Cup - to be contested when racing resumes on Sunday.

As of now, Le Grange holds the whip hand with four runners in the 1,900m race. And, on the training track yesterday morning, one of them, TIME ODYSSEY, impressed clockers at trackside with a gem of a workout.

Taken out by Oscar Chavez, the multiple winner was all go when clocking 35.6sec for the 600m. That was after doing a circuit at a strong canter.

He had stablemate THE GENERAL for company.

The General has been entered for the Kranji Stakes A, which is another "high class" event on the season's opening day.

Back to Time Odyssey, the son of Jet Master is making his first appearance in a race since finishing a grand second to runaway winner Bahana in the Group 1 $1.35 million Dester Singapore Gold Cup last month.

In that time-honoured classic, Time Odyssey stayed second all the way and he had to be "disappointed" when the frontrunner failed to cave in.

And who says no one remembers the horse that runs second? They sure do, especially in a glamour event like the Gold Cup. So, can Le Grange take the honours with this tried-and-tested galloper? I don't see why not.

Time Odyssey looks to be at the peak of his powers. He won a trial on Dec 22 and yesterday's hit-out will serve to add polish to an already shiny specimen.

In the same race, you might also want to keep an eye on trainer Shane Baertschiger's BLUE SWEDE.

He, who nearly caused a sensational upset in the Gold Cup when he came from "purgatory" to almost claim stardom when finishing an awesome third wide out, had Matt Kellady in the irons when running the 600m in 37.9sec yesterday morning.

It was, quite definitely, an outstanding piece of work by the son of O'Reilly and, if he brings that form to the races, expect him to be in the thick of the action when the whips start flaying.

Other stars on yesterday morning included SUPER WINNER (36sec, Y Salim) and FAALTLESS (37.7sec, John Powell).

Both will cross swords in the hotly contested Kranji Stakes A race which carries a purse of $125,000.