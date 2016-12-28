Ring in the New Year with Time Odyssey
Kranji Trackwork
Ricardo Le Grange, now a full-fledged trainer, might be having his eyes on the first feature of the 2017 season - the $200,000 New Year Cup - to be contested when racing resumes on Sunday.
As of now, Le Grange holds the whip hand with four runners in the 1,900m race. And, on the training track yesterday morning, one of them, TIME ODYSSEY, impressed clockers at trackside with a gem of a workout.
Taken out by Oscar Chavez, the multiple winner was all go when clocking 35.6sec for the 600m. That was after doing a circuit at a strong canter.
He had stablemate THE GENERAL for company.
The General has been entered for the Kranji Stakes A, which is another "high class" event on the season's opening day.
Back to Time Odyssey, the son of Jet Master is making his first appearance in a race since finishing a grand second to runaway winner Bahana in the Group 1 $1.35 million Dester Singapore Gold Cup last month.
In that time-honoured classic, Time Odyssey stayed second all the way and he had to be "disappointed" when the frontrunner failed to cave in.
And who says no one remembers the horse that runs second? They sure do, especially in a glamour event like the Gold Cup. So, can Le Grange take the honours with this tried-and-tested galloper? I don't see why not.
Time Odyssey looks to be at the peak of his powers. He won a trial on Dec 22 and yesterday's hit-out will serve to add polish to an already shiny specimen.
In the same race, you might also want to keep an eye on trainer Shane Baertschiger's BLUE SWEDE.
He, who nearly caused a sensational upset in the Gold Cup when he came from "purgatory" to almost claim stardom when finishing an awesome third wide out, had Matt Kellady in the irons when running the 600m in 37.9sec yesterday morning.
It was, quite definitely, an outstanding piece of work by the son of O'Reilly and, if he brings that form to the races, expect him to be in the thick of the action when the whips start flaying.
Other stars on yesterday morning included SUPER WINNER (36sec, Y Salim) and FAALTLESS (37.7sec, John Powell).
Both will cross swords in the hotly contested Kranji Stakes A race which carries a purse of $125,000.
Thistlecrack saunters to King George glory
THISTLECRACK became the first novice to win the King George VI steeplechase on Monday, cantering home at Kempton Park on what was just his fourth race over fences.
The eight-year-old - winning his ninth successive race - took the race with jockey Tom Scudamore by the scruff of the neck on the final bend easing away from Cue Card, trained also by Colin Tizzard, and jumped the last three fences safely to take the £119,000 (S$211,000) first prize.
Thistlecrack, who was unbeatable as a staying hurdler last season, is now a short-priced favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup to be run in March.
Cue Card, who won the King George last year, stayed on one-paced for second just ahead of two-time winner Silviniaco Conti.
Scudamore, whose father Peter and grandfather Michael were also renowned jockeys, wiped away tears after crossing the line and declared Thistlecrack to be a "phenomenon".
"I thought he would win but I never thought as easily as this," he said.
"He's a phenomenal racehorse. He's a great ride and I am thrilled to be a part of the team."
Scudamore, 34, was unequivocal when asked how high he rated him compared to other horses.
"He's on his own," he said."
Between my grandfather (Michael), father (Peter) and myself with thousands of winners, he is in a different class."
Paddy Brennan brought Cue Card upsides Thistlecrack early on the second circuit to try and give his younger stablemate a going over but three from home he cried enough and was left flailing.
"Some things aren't possible and trying to beat that horse today was one of the most impossible things I've ever tried to do," said Brennan.
"My lad was courageous today he stuck his head out after the last and held on," he said,
"Maybe we can turn things round at Cheltenham but everything would need to go right and for the ground to be softer." - AFP
Gallops by horses running on Sunday and Monday
SUNDAY'S RUNNERS
NEW YEAR CUP - 1,900M (POLYTRACK): DANIEL (G BOSS) CANTER/38.9. BLUE SWEDE * (M KELLADY) 37.9. TIME ODYSSEY * (O C* AVEZ) CANTER/35.7. COOPTADO PACE WORK. CASTOR * 36.6. BIG BROT* ER * CANTER/35.7. SQUIRE OSBALDESTON BARRIER/35.8. GURU-GURU (I AZ* AR) BARRIER/35.9.
MONDAY: Perfect P (MM Firdaus) 36.6. Cooptado 36.6.
KRANJI STAKES A - 1,200M (POLYTRACK): Super Winner * (Y Salim) 36. Faaltless * (Powell) 37.7. Sebas (G Mosse) barrier/36.3. The General * (MM Firdaus) canter/35.7. Royal Ruler * canter/35.7. Golden Brilliant (A Munro) barrier/36.2. One Rar (* Syafiq) 40.4.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M: Solaris Spectrum * (Kellady) 37.7. Murrayfield * 40.7. B'Nevagivup (Azhar) barrier/36.7. Keepitup * (Salim) 40.6. Imperial March 36.5. The Wind * (WS Chan) 36.5. Sun Empire canter/36.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M: Mangatoetoenui (Z Zuriman) barrier/37.1. Preditor * (Powell) 37.9. Mighty Kenny * (Firdaus) 36.5. Absolute Miracle * 36.1. Pop Gems canter/40.2. Get Going pace work/36. El Camino 39.9. Muscular Sprinter 36.7.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M: Duke Of Normandy * 39.8. Siamese Cat * (Firdaus) 36.6. Muscular Dragon 41.5. Peer Gynt canter/40.5. Lee Man (S Anandan) barrier/38.4.
MONDAY: Lucky Justice 38.5.
CLASS 4 - 1,000m (POLYTRACK): Cadet * (Firdaus) 35.5. Rainbow Royal (Munro) 39.1. * alo Bright * 35.8. Iconnic (I Saifudin) barrier/36.4. Keystone 34.6.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M: Pusong Pinoy (I Amirul) barrier/37.5. Flying Winner * 36.5. Dominy 36.2. * appy Saga * 38.9.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M: King Of Thieves 36.5. Mr No Problem (Zuriman) 35.8. Joy And * appy (CC Wong) barrier/36.6. Lucky Come 42.4. Greenback 40.3.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M: Perfect Prize 38.8. Soon Yi (Munro) 38.5. Real * ero (O Chavez) galloped. Eden Garden 38.9. One O Nine * (T* Koh) 37.2.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M: Petite Victoire 38.1. Super Spur 38.5. Magic Paint * 37.2.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M: Emperor Warrior (M Ewe) 35.9. Pomp canter/40.1. Special Rain 39. Don'tlookdownonme (Salim) barrier/36.8. King Kong * 37.2. Magnificent 27.2. Redoubt * 36.2. Super Dan * 39.8. Zac Ace * 35.5.
MONDAY: Zac Ace pace work.
MONDAY'S RUNNERS
OPEN BENC* MARK 89 - 1,200M: Rafaello (Firdaus) barrier/35.3. Darci Charmer galloped. Dragon Ruby 36.8. * ip * ip * ooray * 44.8. Knight Wager 45/44.
MONDAY: Viviano pace work.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M: Board Walk canter/pace work. Power Lin 41.5. Alasamo (Saifudin barrier/36.5.
MONDAY: Board Walk pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,600M: Glorious Prospect (Zuriman) barrier/36. Satellite Prince (T See) barrier/36.7. Nation Theatre (Koh) 37.4. Super G 38.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M: Run It Twice (Boss) 40.4. Nova Missile * 37.2. Quicksilver * pace work. Lake * uka (Syafiq) barrier/35.6. Big City (Saifudin) barrier/35.8. Smart Master * 38.1.
MONDAY: Run It Twice * 41.3. Siam Sapphire 43.6. Smart Master pace work.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M: Astrojet 38.8. Gato Negro (Chavez) 36.2. Zippy General 37.9. Thunder Cat 37.5. Aussie Eagle (WS Chan) 37.7. Prechagorda (T See) barrier/38.7. Imperial Boy 39.8. Orchard Road barrier/37.5.
NOVICE - 1,400M: Golden Peninsula * 38.8. Cerdan (Boss) barrier/36.5. Southern Dragon pace work. Neo Classic (Salim) barrier/36.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,700M (POLYTRACK): Mr Connery (Powell) barrier/36.2. Perfect Challenger (Koh) 37.9. Danny (Boss) barrier/37.1. * an Solo canter/38.9. Winning Good 39.8.
MONDAY: Over Easy (Chan) 44/39.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M (POLYTRACK): Flying Shadow * (Munro) 37.9. Gallant * eights (Saifudin) barrier/37.6. Nova Star (T See) barrier/36.7. Super Eight (Chavez) 37.5.
MONDAY: Greatballs Of Fire 36.5.
OPEN MAIDEN (1) - 1,400M: Peach Bowl (Boss) 38.2. Divergent canter/36.8. Sharp Blade (Amirul) barrier/37. Ninepins (Chavez) 37.3. Golden Kingdom (Saifudin) barrier/36.7. Aeolus 37.
MONDAY: Ollie Eagle (Chan) 37.9.
OPEN MAIDEN (2) - 1,400M: Three Lions (Salim) 37.3. Eastern Victory (Wong) barrier/37.7. Taichi Belt (Boss) barrier/37.7. Red Duke (Mosse) barrier/35.5. Muscular Gaptain * 38.1. Captain Royal (Munro) 41.5. Golden Thunder canter/37.7.
MONDAY: Mozart Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.9.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M (POLYTRACK): Perfect Commando (Koh) 37.5. Kubera's Chief (Chan) barrier/36.7. My * orse * 37.3.
IPOH TRACKWORK
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
Cosmo C - 1,500m: Joyful 40.8.
Slow work: Luck Success and Brave Malala * .
Class 5 - 1,200m: I'm Kool 44.8.
Pace work: Marini Waltz.
Slow work: Racing Man and Costner.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Good Taste 39.3. Mayweather 40.3. Empire Bay 41.8.
Barrier test: Forever Best 40.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Pegasus Genius, Lightning Rod and Gold Coast Captain.
Class 5 - 1,600m: Iwa Antilia 41.2.
Pace work: Fire General.
Slow work: Luck Dragon, Jackwin, Enlighten Knight and Emperor Qian Long.
Restricted Maiden - 1,200m: Multiblue Rancho 41. Multiblue Tosca 44.2. Porsence 42.2.
Pace work: Multiblue Shark.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON MONDAY
Enrich Stakes A - 1,000m: Field Force * 39.2.
Enrich Stakes A - 1,000m: Truson * canter/38.6. Drogba 44.6.
Slow work: Littlebitofjoy and Intention.
Class 4 - 1,000m: Audacious 43. Luck Alot canter/44.9.
Pace work: Smoothly.
Slow work: Tilsworth Freddie and Big Bit Coin.
Class 4 - 1,400m: Dawn Prospect 39.1.
Slow work: Candy Crush, Sugar Baby, Zhan Shen and Acoustic.
Class 4 - 1,400m: Avanti * 38.8.
Slow work: Hello Sayang, Allied Marine and Bercham.
Class5 - 1,200m: Slow work: kaiser. Serpico. Little But Fierce, Charlie Came Along and Magical Ten.
Yesterday Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st 9 Lean Journey ($97-w$24)
2nd 12 Intellectual Glide ($34)
3rd 10 Starry Starlies ($8)
4th 1 Happy Fiery Dragon
Forecast $446.
PlaceForecast (9-12) $108, (9-10) $26, (10-12) $36.
Tierce $4638. Trio $264.
Quartet No winner ($4424 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $634.
RACE 2
1st 5 Amazing Always ($113-$27)
2nd 1 Imperial Seal ($7)
3rd 7 Best Jade Triumph ($9)
4th 4 Perfect Timing
Forecast $49.
PlaceForecast (1-5) $23, (5-7) $39, (1-7) $8.
Tierce $969. Trio $94.
Quartet $3922. Quadro $380.
RACE 3
1st 1 Pakistan Star ($6-$5.10)
2nd 2 Sea Jade ($6)
3rd 3 Look Eras ($7)
4th 7 Carry To Win
Forecast $3.
PlaceForecast (1-2) $2.50, (1-3) $3, (2-3) $4.
Tierce $7. Trio $5.
Quartet $27. Quadro $10.
RACE 4
1st 2 Super Sixteen ($125-$32)
2nd 8 Spring Win ($11)
3rd 12 Bossiee ($24)
4th 14 Winner St Paul's
Forecast $150.
PlaceForecast (2-8) $48, (2-12) $105, (8-12) $30.
Tierce $4297. Trio $482.
Quartet No winner ($3344 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1161.
RACE 5
1st 9 House Of Fun ($10-$6)
2nd 3 Happy Agility ($8)
3rd 4 None Other ($20)
4th 2 Little Devil
Forecast $7.
PlaceForecast (3-9) $4, (4-9) $13, (3-4) $19.
Tierce $97. Trio $37.
Quartet $2066. Quadro $221.
RACE 6:
1st 10 Fancy Music ($17-$7)
2nd 9 Great Joy ($11)
3rd 1 Xinjiang Yarn ($7)
4th 5 Ashkiyr
Forecast $26.
PlaceForecast (9-10) $11, (1-10) $6, (1-9) $10.
Tierce $199. Trio $33.
Quartet $890. Quadro $36.
RACE 7
1st 8 Imperial Concorde ($35-$12)
2nd 4 Enreaching ($13)
3rd 11 Speedy Wally ($52)
4th 5 Dragon Harmony
Forecast $73.
PlaceForecast (4-8) $23, (8-11) $123, (4-11) $157. Tierce $4403. Trio $1277
Quartet No winner ($3226 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1366.
RACE 8:
1st 6 D B Pin ($11-$6)
2nd 8 Super Wise ($22)
3rd 11 Honest Horse ($50)
4th 14 Outlawed
Forecast $42.
PlaceForecast (6-8) $15, (6-11) $34, (8-11) $205.
Tierce $1106. Trio $335.
Quartet No winner ($9362 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1805.
RACE 9
1st 6 Supreme Profit ($126-$24)
2nd 13 Dinozzo ($7)
3rd 2 Ambitious Champion ($17)
4th 4 Star Majestic
Forecast $60.
PlaceForecast (6-13) $17, (2-6) $78, (2-13) $12. Tierce $1809. Trio $331.
Quartet $17613. Quadro $484.
RACE 10
1st 7 Travel First ($99-$32)
2nd 12 Red Marvel ($14)
3rd 2 Magical Beauty ($11)
4th 1 Goodheart Success
Forecast $130.
PlaceForecast (7-12) $42, (2-7) $42, (2-12) $14.
Tierce $1963. Trio $180.
Quartet No winner ($2932 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($6144 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 11
1st 8 My Darling ($14-$6)
2nd 1 Beauty Generation ($9)
3rd 13 California Whip ($8)
4th 9 Healthy Joyful
Forecast $16.
PlaceForecast (1-8) $6, (8-13) $6, (1-13) $10.
Tierce $100. Trio $24.
Quartet $1650. Quadro $236.