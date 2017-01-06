Robin Hood can hit the bullseye

Robin Hood's trial win on Tuesday puts him in with a top chance in Race 7 tonight.

ROBIN HOOD is as honest as the day is long.

Prepared by reigning champion trainer Alwin Tan, the five-year-old New Zealand-bred rarely runs a bad race, winning three times from 15 starts, twice over tonight's 1,600m trip.

Although he finished sixth last start to Castor over the Polytrack 1,700m, he was just two lengths behind the winner. That was in a high Open Benchmark 83 race and it's only a Kranji Stakes C event tonight.

A run previous, Robin Hood went close, finishing a half-length third to Lim's Samurai over the 1,600m and the winner clocked a fast 1min 35.21sec.

If not for laying badly at the top of the straight, which required his rider to stop riding and straighten him, he would have gone closer, or could probably have won.

The final pointer to his chances is the way he won his trial on Tuesday morning. Tracking behind early, he was switched out for a run in the final 200m and, once he saw daylight, he went straight as an arrow to win.

The value bet tonight is the grey COURT CASE in Race 3, the Class 4 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

With the kamikaze Sure Win in the field, the pace is sure to be very fast. If left alone in front, the Desmond Koh-trained six-year-old may last it out.

But I reckon the pace will suit Court Case to a T. The Mark Walker-trained horse is fit enough to create an upset.