Rock My Soul looks a standout

RACE 1 (1,000M)

This is a two-horse race, (1) AL'S BELLS was fancied on debut but proved slow finishing 5th. Improvement will be made and he could be the one to beat.

(7) RED ENCHANTMENT impressed on debut. She'll improve heaps here. As far as the minor money placings are concerned, it's wide open.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(9) BOBBY'S EXPRESS could be the right pick. His best runs have come at the course, with a light weight and a cosy draw could win.

(10) FILIPPO faced traffic problems last time, the drop back in trip should prove healthy.

(13) NOBLE DUKE can place.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Marcus Delpech rides (9) ROCK MY SOUL who returns from a rest and has been gelded. If he is fit, he should grind out a win.

(2) COOL AT HEART improved last time out and can only get better. Minor money placings could get tricky, keep an eye on the betting for the many newcomers carded here.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) POMONA returns from a 108-day rest, if fit should be more than capable of earning a maiden win.

(2) LATERS BABY improved last time out and should make a bold bid.

(3) UPRISE hasn't won yet, but she's never far off so warrants respect.

(6) FONTEYN shouldn't be far back while (7) PINA COLADA runs best races here.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) UNDER THE ROSE has run second at last two outings. She's fit and looks the one to beat.

(5) VICTORY CROSS tries hard and is never far off. Her consistency will soon be rewarded.

If fit following a rest, (2) AMADORA could be the joker in the pack.

(4) QUEENS CHAPEL will be running on strongly and can earn here.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN AT SEA gave a good account of himself when 5th in the SA Derby. He returns to his favoured course and should win.

(7) LIQUID RAINBOW is in pursuit of a hat-trick of wins, he's on the up.

(6) LEE'S PICK deserves every chance with Marcus up.

(2) ENBHARR and (5) EVER DEAR should not be ignored.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) PARTY CRASHER's last three runs were decent. She drops a bit in class and could win this.

(1) PREMIER DANCE although returning from a lengthy rest has produced glimpses of talent. Can go close.

(3) INTO THE GROOVE and (4) JAY JAY'S GIRL shouldn't be far off the leaders.

(8) EINA has finished 2nd thrice recently. Can surprise.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) NORTHERN CHORUS will have a wide draw to contend with but she needed her last outing and should be in fine fettle now, she'll go close.

(3) OSPREY may have needed her last run. Drawn well and could pose a threat.

(2) HOT TODDY, (4) RUSSET ROSES, (6) ANDERMATT, (7) CELESTIAL GOLD and (8) ART ATTACK have good recent form and could pop up.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) LIL RED ROOSTER doesn't know how to run a bad race and with Warren Kennedy in form, could steal the show.

(3) LLOYD'S LEGACY has been heavily backed since Day 1. Needs to be respected.

(6) CATHEDRAL COUNTY is in pursuit of a third straight win.

Almost every other runner in this race has a valid shout.