Rodd and Zawari suspended

Jockey Michael Rodd and apprentice R Zawari have been suspended for two Singapore race days each for careless riding.

As Rodd has been engaged to ride on Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from Feb 13 to Feb 19.

Zawari's suspension took effect last Saturday and will run until Friday.

Rodd pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 400m mark, he allowed his mount, PERCIUS, to shift outwards in Race 8 on Jan 8, when insufficiently clear. This resulted in Amistad (O Placais) having to be checked.

Zawari pleaded guilty to a similar charge for allowing his mount, NAZIR, to shift inwards in Race 11 on Jan 8, when insufficiently clear. This resulted in Jelly Bean (apprentice H Syafiq) having to be checked.