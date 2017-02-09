Rodd can ride in Dubai

Jockey Michael Rodd had his two-day suspension deferred until Feb 17, making him eligible to fulfil his riding engagements in Dubai on Feb 16.

He also has engagements to ride at Kranji tomorrow and on Sunday.

Rodd was handed the supension after stewards concluded their inquiry into his handling of PERCIUS in Race 8 on Jan 8.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of careless rding in that, near the 400m, he allowed his mount to shift in when insufficiently clear, resulting in AMISTAD, ridden by Olivier Placais, having to be checked.

Following submissions from the jockey, the stewards deferred his suspension.

He will now miss the Kranji race meetings on Friday, Feb 17 and Sunday, Feb 19.