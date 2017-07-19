Rodd suspended another two Singapore race days

Jockey Michael Rodd who did not ride last weekend because of a two-day suspension for careless riding, will have to sit out this Friday and Sunday as well.

This is because the Australian jockey has copped another two Singapore race days' suspension for careless riding aboard Gold Crown in Race 3 on July 9.

At an inquiry, Rodd pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that approaching the 1,200m mark, he allowed his amount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear, thereby crowding Little Big Man (W Pike) and Fighting Warrior (B Woodworth).

Fighting Warrior had to check in this incident.

In the earlier case, Rodd also pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that, while riding Great Seven in Race 1 on May 19, he allowed his mount to shift inwards when insufficiently clear of Farees (Matthew Kellady).

It resulted in Farees crowding in onto Istana (Derreck David) who, in turn made contact with Aeolus (K A'Isisuhairi), which then bumped Aurora Australis (Glen Boss).

As a result of the crowding, Farees was checked and Istana, Aeolus and Aurora Australis were all hampered, with Aurora Australis being turned outwards.

He was suspended for two Singapore race days for that offence.