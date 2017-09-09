Rommel can make amends in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Leon Erasmus has half the field of 14 and (7) STRIKERS BOY could prove best of his bunch.

(12) HAMPTON COURT was backed when second on debut. He has been rested since and should be ready to win fresh.

(4) BRIGTNUMBERTEN (pole position) and (2) SAILOR MAN are running well and shouldn't be far off each other.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) OSSETRA is improving with racing and should relish the longer distance. She rates the one to beat.

(2) ICE ART hasn't been far back to date and rates the biggest threat.

(3) TIE DYE is improving but needs to make up over two lengths on Ice Art.

Stable companions (9) RADIANT FLOWER and (10) REALLY MINE weren't disgraced on their debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) TRUE WORDS attracted betting support in his first run as a gelding and ran accordingly. He may need longer distance in time but will strip fitter on this occasion.

(15) WHAT A SUMMER showed enough as a juvenile to suggest that he will be competitive and a rest, during which time he was gelded, may well have benefited him.

Watch newcomer (10) LOVE HAPPENS.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) LLANDUDNO has been costly to follow. He needs to get his act together and keep going.

(10) VACQUERO is improving fast and will relish the longer trip. This is only his third start and he should be ready to strike.

(5) HARINGTON PORT disappointed last time but could get into the picture.

(9) MASTER SWORD ran on smartly on debut and will be suited to the distance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

Difficult to assess. However, (7) JOHNNY BLACK would have gone closer over the course and distance had he not been inconvenienced at the finish. He can make amends in this line-up with improvement.

(13) SABBATICAL and (16) TWOFOLD should have more to offer on this occasion and could feature, though a bigger threat could well come from well-bred newcomer (9) MANETHEREN.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(1) DALLEY pulled up striding short last time out. She was well beaten in third when a short- priced favourite.

She meets (3) BANDOLA on 4kg worse terms for a three- length beating, so it could get close.

(5) CRANBERRY CRUSH found problems in her last outing and could get into the act.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

This won't take much winning, so first-timers must be respected and betting could provide the best guide to their chances.

Riding arrangements suggest (12) OMEGA FORCE is the pick of the Snaith trio and (14) WINGS OF HONOR the stable elect of the Kotzen-trained quartet.

(1) RUNAWAY REBEL should give another good account but a chance is taken on (6) ICE QUEEN, who drops in trip with blinkers fitted.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(4) WILD HORIZON has been winning in his alternate starts, the odds of which appear against him here.

(3) DAWN ASSAULT finished 2.2 lengths behind (5) AMSTERDAM (1.5kg better) in his penultimate race but won subsequently by a street.

(7) LEE'S PICK comes into the picture on the same form line but finished well behind (4) WILD HORIZON last start.

(1) STONEHENGE and (2) BANKABLE TEDDY can earn.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(2) ROMMEL has improved as a gelding. He found only one too good from a wide draw over the course and distance last time out, so can make amends from gate No. 6 with Anton Marcus up.

(1) BLACK BELT and (4) TUBULAR BELL are closely matched on form. Both could pose a threat if making further progress.

(3) RED EIGHT has the form to be competitive, though (10) HE'S PRICELESS and (15) THE BARRY BURN may also earn.

RACE 10 (1,450M)

Small but competitive race. (6) SYLVAN ON FIRE is put to the test. She is improving with racing but tackles a strong field. She could be up to it.

(1) MYFUNNYVALENTINE showed a form return after a rest and could resume winning ways.

(2) SHATOOSH is running well and must be respected.

(4) SMOKEY AFFAIR could join winning form of newcomers to the yard.

(3) LADY STARLETT could enjoy the extra.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

The addition of blinkers to (1) LEADMAN brought about improvement last start and further progress. Worth following again.

The same, however, could also be said of lightly raced (3) SILVER DE LANGE, who is closely matched and, as such, should be involved in the finish.

(4) ROKATENDA makes obvious appeal.

(2) MISTER COLIN has claims.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(2) SPRING INDEED found traffic problems last time out. Before that, she finished 1.5 lengths behind (9) FLOWING GOWN but is 1.5kg better off from a better draw and could turn it around.

(1) HATFIELD SQUARE has ability but has her problems.

(5) BEAUTIFUL SHAY can never be ignored for money.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

Improving (7) MARCH AFFAIR could emerge victorious if building on recent efforts.

(6) ZANADU and (8) AQUILINA are closely matched with that rival and could make sufficient progress to have a say.

(2) SCORPION QUEEN has more scope than (3) ONE MORE ROUND, so could pose a threat.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(5) CINNAMON SLEW finished just ahead of (2) CURBSTONE SHUFFLE last start but, with a more relaxed ride, the latter could turn it around.

(1) AT A GLANCE is never far back and, if sees out the extra trip, could have a say.

(7) SHINE BRIGHT could confirm form with (8) BEAUTIFUL EMMILEE.

RACE 15 (1,000M)

(3) PUBLIC PROSECUTOR appeared above-average at two and will have more to offer as a 3YO and on handicap debut.

Hat-trick-seeking (4) MA FORTE is race-fit and could well be better than rated, so has a winning chance.

Speedy (2) STATE BALLET and (6) SASSY LADY have claims on current form, though (5) REGAL RUBY is better than his recent starts suggest.