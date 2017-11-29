Royal Chocolate is a sweet ride for Prebble

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 BRILLIANT MONKEYS ran strongly at his first start for Frankie Lor at Sha Tin. He's at a mark where he can win now, especially from the good gate.

4 VICTORY FOLLOW ME gets into another good gate after a poor run at Sha Tin last time out. He's nearing a first Hong Kong win.

6 FUN MANAGER might be better over further but if he finds his September form, he'll be hard to beat with Joao Moreira aboard.

12GOLDEN CANNON is racing well and should be around the mark.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 ROYAL CHOCOLATE, should eventually appreciate further. However, he has been good in two starts over this C & D to begin his career and with another good draw, he looks well-placed to win.

2 LONDON MASTER came right away last start. He now has to carry plenty of weight, but should still be around the mark.

5 JUMBO BUS has looked forward enough at the trials.

7 NUMERO UNO should be included in all exotics.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

8 HAPPY ROCKY won over this C & D in January 2016, but has been unplaced in three efforts over the Happy Valley 2,200m. He's now down at a mark where he looks well-placed to win.

6 ISTANBUL BEY creates interest at this trip now that he is down at this mark, and should be included.

5 FANCY MUSIC is a "stubborn horse" who sometimes simply won't stretch out. He doesn't need to run to his best to win this, though.

2 HAPPY CONTENDER is a chance down in class.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 GOLDEN DEER got up to Class 2 in February 2015, but has been on a downward spiral ever since. He has his best chance in some time here.

8 SEVEN LUCK was very good in winning first-up for Frankie Lor at Sha Tin, while things didn't go his way last time out. He could prove hard to beat.

3 GOOD METHOD has had an injury-interrupted campaign but he has run well in two starts this season. He must be included.

2 CHEERS CONQUEROR has drawn awkwardly but down in class, he's a chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 SHOWING CHARACTER is a model of consistency. He hasn't won in Class 4 before but he has produced a number of good runs in the grade and, with a nice run from gate three, he should be in the finish.

5 CHEERFULJET is still learning but he hasn't been too far away of late. He must be included.

3 HOUSE OF LUCK is at a mark where he managed to win in January 2016. He has not raced since April but he deserves inclusion.

6 STARLOT is capable of going back-to-back if the penny has now dropped.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 HARBOUR ALERT has run well at his last two starts over this C & D. Reproducing those two efforts here will see him go very close.

7 MASTER ALBERT has disappointed insofar as he had been expected to win by now and simply hasn't. He's still got to be included.

8 FUN MACHINE can bob up at his first run in almost a year.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 GAMECHANGERS ran well first-up and, if he has taken a step forward from that effort, he will be hard to beat.

1 MEGA HEART produced a big effort to score second-up. He can finish around the mark again.

7 CALIFORNIA FORTUNE is another who can be expected to improve.

6 JOLLY CONVERGENCE should enjoy a nice run in transit.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

1 VICTORY BOYS was lucky not to come down in the straight first-up. With that run under his belt, expect a vastly-improved effort.

8 KING OF MONGOLIA is racing well and will be right in the finish.

9 TOP ACT is a long way from his G3-winning mark but he is liable to turn his form around at any time now.

5 GOODHEART SUCCESS is one-for-one over this course and distance. He deserves respect.