Royal Ruler impresses

Royal Ruler (right) in one of his seven victories at Kranji.

ROYAL RULER seems to be back in good order after a short lapse.

His work has been progressing nicely and, yesterday, he wowed trackwatchers with a nice turn of foot when taking the second of five trials at Kranji.

Ridden by jockey Barend Vorster, the Ricardo le Grange-trained five-year-old bay/brown American-bred raced in the midfield pack before cruising up nicely in the straight.

The leader Got Luck had a couple of lengths in hand but soon saw Le Grange's Time Odyssey, Song To The Moon and Royal Ruler closing in rapidly.

The trio nailed Got Luck in the final 150m to make it a stable affair. Royal Ruler and Song To The Moon, who was under jockey Nooresh Juglall's guidance, gave a stronger kick near the line, with Royal Ruler getting the verdict by a head.

The time, 1min 00.67sec, was the fastest of the five trials.

Royal Ruler, who was fourth to speedy stablemate The Nutcracker in last week's trial, is a consistent type who finished out of the top four only three times from 20 starts, winning seven races.

He had two fourths and a last-start fifth in his last three outings but indications are he is due to return to the winning list.