Royale Elegance could prove too swift

RACE 1 (1,200M)

4 JUMBO HAPPINESS has shown glimpses of form but has yet to put his best foot forward. He gets blinkers on here and the gear change is a clear indication that he is ready to strike. Can be followed.

2 CAREFREE LET GO has the blinkers removed for this, a move that sparked his best run of form to date last season. Zac Purton retains the ride.

3 GOOD COMPANION came to hand quickly to win at his third Hong Kong start. Kei Chiong replaces Sam Clipperton, which means that the four-year-old will likely find himself on speed from gate 3.

8 DR RACE is capable of snaring a Class 4 if the race sets up to suit him. He is another who can finish in the placings here.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

11 BLISS CARTEL has not won after 25 Hong Kong starts but he should be winning very shortly. Douglas Whyte sticks solid and he has finally drawn a good gate. This is his chance to break through.

2 HOLY UNICORN needs to prove that his first-up run for Almond Lee was no fluke, but he was finding the line nicely that day for third on the Sha Tin all-weather track. The turf is another test. However, he has drawn well.

9 YOURTHEWONFORME should be suited stepping up to 1,800m but he will need everything to go right for him under Sam Clipperton. He is a contender.

8 GOLDEN PARTNERS gets Moreira aboard. He often misses the start but that should be less of an issue over the 1,800m.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 ROYALE ELEGANCE has been fairly good this season for new trainer Chris So, if his last run is ignored. Joao Moreira jumps aboard from gate 5 and he looks suited to the 1,200m too, so expect him to prove hard to beat.

9 NASHASHUK has shown glimpses of form in five starts to date, but has still looked a work in progress. His last run was a step forward though and he does get Zac Purton on now from the inside gate. Expect an improved effort.

1 NEVER BETTER has been consistent this season without winning. Sam Clipperton takes the mount and he will be around the mark.

4 GOLDEN ACHIEVER is slowly figuring out what the Hong Kong racing game is all about and he looks near a victory, although he might have to drop a little further in the ratings yet.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

2 GO GO WIN is becoming a frustrating horse to follow, having finished in the top five at his last nine starts without winning. Moreira jumps on here and that might just be the difference to get him home.

3 SPINNING DANCER was one horse who broke a string of placings to score with Moreira aboard last time out, winning by a nose. He has drawn well for new rider Nash Rawiller and he will be in the mix late.

5 ROCK THE TREE is hard to catch and he won in Class 5 in January, but his last run was very good and he will likely be flying at them again late here.

7 WINASWEWISH has been very consistent this season. He might want further now, but he's another who might be coming at them late.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

6 TRAVEL COMFORTS is a fast horse. Kei Chiong has been booked again with a return to the Happy Valley 1,000m, and from the inside draw, expect him to push forward once more and prove hard to catch.

5 DIAMOND MASTER is best when allowed to stride along but has been taking a seat just behind the speed as of late. He needs a smooth trip and he should get that here with Brett Prebble in the saddle.

1 BEAUTY MASTER led and stuck on gamely last time out behind D B Pin. He would be best served letting the speed go here, and if Zac Purton can get him to enjoy a nice trip, he will be a leading contender.

2 E-SUPER has disappointed this season. But is worth including in exotics.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 HARRIER JET had been running consistently before an eighth last time out. However, in that race he recorded the fastest last 400m of any race run over the Happy Valley 1,200m in the last decade. With a better barrier and Zac Purton jumping on again, this looks a perfect race for him to break through.

12 HEALTHY LUCK has done nothing wrong in three starts and stuck on gamely at his first try at this course and distance. He switches from the outside gate to the inside and he will be hard to beat.

4 TANG FLEMING has only run one good race from four Hong Kong starts. The blinkers and the switch to Happy Valley with the drop in trip might help him.

11 MONEY BOY has disappointed at his last two, so he's perhaps one to take on for the moment.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

10 VICTORY BOYS has not raced since an even third when stepped up to 2,200m in December. He looks to have freshened up a treat based on his work and he should be finding the line nicely.

1 PIKACHU has not won in over two years and is yet to win at Happy Valley. However, he does get the magic touch of Joao Moreira and could be hard to beat.

7 AGREE had plenty of support before his last start. He looks a horse who will be suited by the Happy Valley 1,650m and he should get a perfect run from gate 3.

8 GIANT TURTLE never got a clear crack at them last week. There should be no danger of that happening this time from gate 12, but he needs to prove that he is on his mark.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 PREMIERE has won his last three starts in a row and now finds himself at the bottom of Class 2. He steps up to the 1,200m for the first time, but if Karis Teetan can settle him just behind the likely hot speed from gate 4, then he should be too strong.

5 GOLDEN HARVEST was a better Happy Valley horse early in his career, before his rating reached a point where there were no races for him at the city track, and while his recent Happy Valley form has been nothing special, he did return to form at Sha Tin last time out. He can figure.

8 SUPER TURBO has gate 9 here and should get a nice cart into the race off a solid tempo. He will be in the mix.

4 JETWINGS was very strong to the line late in his first run in over a year last time out. If he can jump with them, he will be right in the mix.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB