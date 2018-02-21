Roy's Novice looks ready to chalk up first success

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) RIVER OF JANUARY has been expensive to follow, but should be looking for this trip and meets a moderate bunch.

(2) SHANTYTOWN also tries ground, but will go close if effective beyond sprints.

(3) WHAT A MOON definitely stays, and is another with obvious claims.

(4) RAM TRIP and "experienced" maiden (5) MIGHTY MISSISSIPPI can both earn.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) ROY'S NOVICE is holding form, and has a great chance to exit the maiden ranks.

(1) GO THULI GO may be good enough here.

(3) VESPER is lightly raced and making steady improvement.

(8) LUNGI is best over this trip and can place.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(3) MARK MY CARD gets going too late, but with a small field, should be closer to the action. Big chance.

(1) KAHULA has good form.

(2) SHIRLEY VALENTINE can pop up at best.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(9) BURNBURRY is holding form well on poly, and will go close from pole position.

(8) WILLOWGRANGE bounced back to best last time, and will threaten if repeating.

(5) STREETS OF GOLD beat a subsequent easy winner in the maidens and has to be respected.

(10) EINA also has to be considered on current form.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3)TOLTEC has never run unplaced on Poly, and seems sure to be there again.

(1) JACKMAN brings solid Gauteng form, and is a runner if effective on this surface.

(7) ROY'S TAXI came right back to best last time, but is unreliable.

(9) SILVER CENT has upset potential.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) STRUMMER is never far off, and may now be looking for this trip.

(2) SOLDAT just won a Maiden at the Vaal, but could threaten this class.

(1) TUSCAN is well drawn, back in form, and has a shout again.

(11) BELUGA BERRY, (3) VIKING RED and (7) FANTASY ART are others worth considering.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) TIMEDTOPERFECTION makes her poly debut and could go very well against this lot.

(3) CLASS ACT has won two of her last three on this surface, and is a serious threat.

(8) RUSSIAN GIRL is holding form, and has a good apprentice.

(1) TWEED VALLEY is usually not far off.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) EMERALD VICTORY will never have a better chance to exit the maiden ranks.

(5) VIA CON DIOS has a shout if at very best, while (6) GREENLIGHT GATSBY should do better back on poly.

(2) KING'S MUSIC and (3) CAPTAIN COBALT have done enough to have claims as well.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(5) SEATTLE SILVA went closest in her only previous poly run, and has a top chance.

(10) ARCTIC SWIFT is also best on poly, and will be involved if this isn't too sharp.

(1) TRAVEL GUIDE and (2) SWEET SHAYNA have both gone close in similar races recently and have to be respected.