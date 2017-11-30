Sacred Flame will be burning bright in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) RUNAWAY REBEL is battling to win a race and could finish in the money.

(6) SPORTS BAR is improving and could earn some place money.

(8) FLOWER OF CARMEL has shown promise in her first to starts and could go one better this time.

(9) FOREHAND ran a promising debut in April and has a chance if racing fit.

(10) MELISSATHEREBEL can be taken to add spice to those novelty bets.

Respect stable companions (11) NIGHT OF PASSION and (12) U FOR ME.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) DUNTOCHE is clearly better than her last run would suggest and is not out of it. She has been working well.

(2) BIKINI MODEL is in good shape and is holding her form. She should be contesting the finish again.

(3) LOVE DOVE could prefer this longer distance and a good showing wouldn't surprise.

(4) DUBAI QUEEN is returning from a break and could have strengthened up.

(7) HELLO SUMMER ran on well after being slow away on debut and must have a big chance.

(9) STAR BURST improved on debut and could play the spoiler in this race.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) BON BON has been disappointing recently and needs to improve to win. But this is an open race and anything can happen.

(2) PLATINUM CLASS is improving and ran on very nicely last time out. Jockey Bernard Fayd'herbe is now aboard her and, from a good draw, she looks ready to win again.

(3) EVELINA tired late last time and could prefer this shorter distance. Should run a place.

(7) BUSHY PARK and (8) CELTIC CHARM have improved recently but both will carry penalties. Still, they have the form to spring surprises.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) MILDEN SPELL was improving with each run but returns from a lengthy lay-off. Watch the betting and follow the smart money.

(2) THE GOON SHOW showed good improvement after being gelded and from pole position should run another very good race. Can be coupled with Milden Spell for a wager on the forecast tote.

(3) SIR CLIFF and (4) EMPERORS TRACTOR need major improvement before they can be followed.

(5) AFDEEK has been narrowly beaten in both starts to date and could prefer the longer distance. Certainly one to include in those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) PHILAE could be having her peak run now and is likely to contest the finish once again. She does, however, have to give weight away to all her rivals. Still, a win is not out of the question.

(2) LEAVES OF GRASS always gives of her best and will be right there at the finish once again.

(3) BRAVE MOVE is showing promise and deserves respect once again.

(5) ROYAL FROST, (6) STAR OF LONDON and (7) FIRST SWALLOW are all coming off winning. They seem to be holding form and can be followed.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

A very tricky race. (1) CAPE FLING has ability but returns from a break and is giving weight away to all the opposition.

Watch the betting and follow the smart money.

(2) SILVER ROSE continues to hold his form so is likely to fight out the finish once again.

(3) OPERA ROYAL could be ready to run a big race from a good draw. He has the big benefit of having Richard Fourie in the irons this time.

(4) ZANZIBARIAN is coming off a nice win and could spring a surprise. Include him in those quartet and quadro bets.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

Another competitive race.

(1) SACRED FLAME is clearly a lot better than his local debut suggested and it will not be too much of a surprise if he were to bounce back to form and win a race like this.

(2) CAPTAIN'S CHARM is not the most reliable horse in the race but does have a winning chance. Can be coupled with Sacred Flame for a wager on the quinella.

(3) BEST NUT EVER and (4) TRIPPLE EXPLOSION both look capable of better than their last runs. Can be tossed into that "exotic" mix.