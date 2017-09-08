Safeer remains undefeated at the trials

Safeer (No. 1) beats stablemate Elusive Emperor in the first trial yesterday.

Interestingly, last-start winner SAFEER has a knack for winning his trials.

For the fourth time at Kranji yesterday, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained youngster won again, which was by far his best win.

The manner he got up to beat his higher-class stablemate Elusive Emperor, albeit by a short head, was very impressive, indeed.

Ridden by jockey Nooresh Juglall for his 1,000m-blinkers' test, Safeer sat in fourth spot early, as I've Got A Feeling disputed the lead with Speedy Demon, with Elusive Emperor third.

Speedy Demon seemed to try and jump the running rail when whipped by Olivier Placais on straightening and lost ground. I've Got A Feeling was left in front, chased by Elusive Emperor, who overtook the leader close home but found no answer to stablemate Safeer's strong finish.

In his three other trials, Safeer also came out tops - on May 9 (1min 10.98sec), on June 29 (1:01.06) and on July 20 (59.68sec). Yesterday, he clocked 59.37sec.

It is evident that Safeer is in great form and it would be wise to follow him next time out.

TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Safeer (N Juglall)

1,000m/blinkers *

2 Elusive Emperor (B Vorster) *

3 I've Got A Feeling (M Kellady) *

4 Magstock (M Rodd) 1,000m/vet

5 Arhat, blinkers

6 Speedy Demon (O Placais) 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: Shd, 1, 4¼, 2¾, 7½ (59.37sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Absolute Miracle (Placais) *

2 Mr Fantastic (Juglall) *

3 Nova Strike (R Shafiq) *

4 Time Odyssey (Vorster)

5 Laughing Gravy (Rodd)

6 Infantry (M Nunes)

7 Quechua (V Duric)

Margins and time: Nk, nk, hd, 4, 2¾, 1¼ (59.92sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Flak Jacket (J Powell) *

2 Gariza (T Krisna) *

3 White Hunter (Duric) *

4 Ghost (Z Zuriman)

5 Big Brother (Juglall)

6 Iron Man (Vorster)

7 Brahma Circus (P Dellorto)

8 Major Advancement (Y Salim)

Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, 1¾, nk, hd, 1, 6½ (59.78sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Faithfully (David) *

2 Best Wishes (Zuriman)

3 Ateej (Juglall)

4 One Kinabalu (Powell)

5 Justice Fair (A Munro)

6 No Smoking Jeff (S Shafrizal)

7 Cheetah King (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: ½, 4¼, ¾, 2¾, 4, 1 (1min 00.09sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Sattar (Vorster) *

2 Satellite Classic (Juglall)

3 Always A Winner (Saifudin)

4 Auspicious Day (Zuriman)

5 Lim's Pershing (Duric)

6 Basilisk (Placais)

7 Our Mate Charlie (Krisna)

Margins and time: 2, ¾, ¾, hd, ns, 11 (1:00.43)